MTN Joins Zoomlion To Clean Kumasi Streets

As part of activities marking its Ashantifest, Telecommunication Company MTN has collaborated with Zoomlion to clean some major streets of the Ashanti regional capital.

The clean up exercise according to the General Manager, MTN Northern Business district Nii Adotey Mingle is part of their ways of responding to the needs of their customers and the immediate world around them.

Nii Mingle explained that a whole month is set aside every year to celebrate the various regions MTN operates in and within that month they specifically step out to empathize with their customers which they have christened Y'ello Care.

They therefore chose to clean the street adjacent to the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) through to the Kumasi catering guest house junction in Adum with the explanation that 'we want to clear the streets from the litter and refuse passengers deliberately dump when on board vehicles'.

“We deliberately chose to clean the streets so that passengers and drivers alike will see the need to keep litter in vehicles they are on so as to keep our streets clean'', Mr. Adotey Mingle stressed.

The joint exercise between MTN and Zoomlion drew staff of both companies dressed in their branded outfits and desilt all drains along the streets, collecting garbage along the streets much to the elation of pedestrians and vehicular users along the route.

While the exercise was ongoing in Kumasi, other staff of MTN in the Ejisu Municipal area also trained scores of residents in soap making and other household detergents.

This is another initiative by MTN-Ghana to underscore the company's commitment to investing into the lives of people.