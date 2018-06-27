Dentsu Aegis Network Bridges Digital Economy Gap

Dentsu Aegis Network recently launched its report on 'Bridging the Gap in the Digital Economy' at the 2018 edition of Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity with collaboration from Vizeum.

The report delved into the levels of readiness, fluency and skills of charitable organisations in using data in marketing for good, and how the marketing and advertising industry could help close the skills gap that have emerged.

Moderated by broadcaster Ben Bland, the panel of four comprised Kate Wills of Malaria No More UK, Jo Rigby, Head of Marketing, Vizeum; Michael Komasinsky, President Merkle EMEA and Andrew Ackah, CEO Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana.

It delved into research findings and the role the industry could play in overcoming these challenges for charities.

“There’s a very smart innovation in Africa that charities should tap into to enhance their services,” commented Andrew Ackah.

Emphasising the fact that content was important in the digital age, Kate Wills reminded the audience about Vizeum's contribution to sharply match the right audience to their content through accurate targeting.

Andrew Ackah, on the other hand, speaking from an African perspective, reiterated the fact that Africa received most of the world's charity.

Mr. Ackah mentioned this on the back of the successes chalked by the Ghana Post GPS “Jack Where Are You Campaign” to not only create awareness but solve a major socio-economic challenge through an innovative digital address system that is aiding the work of emergency, security and financial service providers.

He further encouraged the world to look to Africa for some of these innovations from its young and intelligent minds to make the efforts of charity organisations easy and properly targeted through accurate data and research.

Following the discussion, Vizeum fostered a commitment to bridging this gap by announcing a new partnership with Merkle to accelerate their 'Good Works' programme by opening access to thought leadership on data and digital marketing to charities.

Vizeum & Merkle will kick off this initiative by inviting leading charities to an event to share data and technology leadership.