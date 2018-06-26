WordDigest: When things turned around (50) Be confident in the Lord

"being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ;"

[Philippians 1:6]

NKJV

While on missions, Apostle Paul was praying and thanking God for the church in Philippi.

He hoped for God's goodness upon the church.

In doing so, he empowered them to be confident in the Lord regardless of whatever.

Narrowing it to our world, we have to pray and thank God for others too.

Of course our needs maybe different.

But your confidence in the Word of God by praying and thanking God on behalf of others can bring developments.

Keep praying and thanking God always.

But be confident in the Lord.

Prayer

Holy Spirit strength us to exhibit total confidence in thy word.

