Nesta Aikins Launches An Unforgettable Book This Saturday

Nesta Aikins is one wordsmith whose works have dazzled social media for a while now. The toastmaster's new book, #Unforgettable, draws one's attention to a simple question of life; “How do you want to be remembered when you are gone?”

#Unforgettable is a book of stories. Stories and lifetime lessons on how to live a simple life that leaves a perpetual footprint.

Come this Saturday, 30th of June, 2018, the 127 paged self-help book is going to be outdoored. It’s a simple book, about 127 pages. It carries a message for everyone; “However obscure your situation is today, you still can make your mark and leave a worthy legacy.”

If you are in Accra and can attend the launch, the venue is UDS Accra Guesthouse at Osu Avenue Extension, adjacent The Police Headquarters. The event starts at exactly 3pm and ends at 5:30pm.

It’s going to be a gathering of friends, book lovers and people who buy books and don’t read them. We’ll be exchanging a lot of hellos, read our favorite portions of the book and have a hearty conversation about one of the greatest human needs; “being missed.”

Be there!