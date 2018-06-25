Man In Court For Defrauding Couple Of GH¢105,000 In Land Sale

A trader accused of duping a married couple of an amount of GH¢105,000 under the guise of getting them a plot of land, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court to answer for his alleged crime.

David Botchway, alias “Sowah', is said to have connived with one David Nii Lamptey, now on the run, to swindle Mr. And Mrs. William Opare.

He has denied the offence and the court, presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, granted him GH¢100,000.00 bail with four sureties.

The accused was ordered to make his next appearance on Friday, July 06.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, said the couple were looking for a plot of land to buy in Haatso and had approached Lamptey in March, this year, who assured them of his assistance.

He told the victims that his family had a parcel of land and was going to consult the other members and to get back to them.

A week later, Lamptey, came holding an indenture for the supposed land and led them to where it was – Westland, in Accra.

They settled on the price of GH¢105,000.00 and the money was subsequently transferred into the Ecobank account of Lamptey.

The prosecution said after the payment, the couple started working on the land, but they were stopped by another person who claimed ownership.

Lamptey, when confronted, told them that the land belonged to Botchway and that he gave indenture to him to do what he did.

The pair – Lamptey and Botchway took the couple to another land at a place, popularly known as “Akonfem Spot,” where a pastor also claimed title to it.

A formal report was made to the police after the two failed to return the money taken from Mr. and Mrs. Opare.

Botchway and Lamptey went into hiding, but the former run out of luck as he was spotted and arrested on June 08.

The prosecution said the accused in his caution statement admitted sharing the money with his fugitive accomplice and had already made a refund of GH¢10,000.00.

