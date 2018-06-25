MTN Turns Focus On Career Development

MTN Ghana climaxed the 12th edition of its 'Yello Care' event with a training session for 160 students selected from four secondary school institutions in the Greater Accra Region, as well as its internship pool.

The Senior High Schools (SHS), which took part in the event which was held at the MTN House recently, were Osu Salem, Kinbu, Accra High and Ashaiaman Senior High Schools.

MTN Yello Care, which started on June 1, 2018, focused on skills development, sustainable environment practices and ICT/Coding techniques.

Addressing participants at the training session, Samuel Koranteng, acting Corporate Service Executive, MTN Ghana, indicated that his outfit is determined to roll out initiatives which would help young people to position themselves for the job market in future.

According to him, the Yello Career Day is held annually to promote staff volunteerism across MTN to bridge the digital divide.

He urged the students to share their experiences with their classmates and friends at school.

Mr. Koranteng reiterated that they would be guided to make informed choices on their respective future careers.

Giving an overview of the three-week Yello Care season, the acting Corporate Services Executive, disclosed that MTN, in collaboration with the National Board for Small Scale Industries(NBSSI), selected about 100 youth from deprived communities to undergo training in the production of soap, beads, Batik, as well as leather works.

Another group of 100 youth in Nima, Maamobi and Accra New Town under the MTN Zongo Coders received training in General ICT and Coding.

He added that MTN Ghana also made donations and installed 15 computers at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC).

In the environmental segment dubbed, 'Yello Goes Green' Project, MTN Ghana, in collaboration with NELPAST Company limited and Zoomlion, collected about 100,000 plastic bottles along the James Town beach in Accra.

He opined that the plastic bottles would be converted into pavement blocks by NELPAST Company limited to tackle the menace.