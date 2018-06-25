On The Issue Of Dominic Kwesi Eduah's Withdrawal From The Youth Debate Organized By The Critical Thinkers International And The Eastern Region NPP

It is very difficult for a young person to humbly make known his or her position on a matter in a society that hails conformity than objectivity and diversity. But again, I'm reminded about the saying of Martin Luther King, Jr that "History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people."

I find it very difficult to understand those who criticise Dominic Kwesi Eduah for pulling out of a supposed youth debate. In my candid opinion, the supposed debate is destitute of merit. It only amount to waste of precious time and resources.

Time they say is money. The white man is cautious of every single minute in a day and that is why the Western world keeps on developing at a faster pace.

I don't think we need this debate as a party. What essence will the debate serve? The delegates who will vote have already encountered the aspirants, and consequently heard their messages. What else does this debate seek to achieve? Is it to convince the numerous non delegates of the youth wing? If yes,then it's pitiful. What good will it serve if a debate is scheduled for non delegates to assess and scrutinise their incoming youth Organisers. In any case, are all delegates and non delegates from the other nine(9) regions going to be transported to the venue to be able to make informed decisions?

Let me say this, I voted for my constituency youth organiser because I believe he is discerning enough to vote for competent hands as regional and national executives. Do I have any objective reason to doubt the competencies of the delegates I voted for in choosing the right national executives for me? I doubt.

I'm told the supposed debate is also geared towards strengthening the youth wing. This claim for me is very laughable and unfortunate. I don't know how this debate will strengthen the youth wing.

I think the precious time to be used for this debate could be used to deliberate on national issues and how we can fulfil our numerous campaign promises. The party and government is poised to deliver and maintain power and I think rather than fueling debates like this which offers no substance,let's focus on delivering on our promises. I know some will say just a day for this debate won't cause any harm and again that is where I find it difficult to understand. Every second counts and we must indeed make it count if we mean business as a country.

Now,assembling credible public officials and Mr. Sammi Awuku for the debate does not make the youth debate a sacrosanct jamboree. The fact that they are attending does not mean the debate is needful. I won't be surprised they are attending just for political expediency so that the organisers do not begrudge them on charges they can avoid. I am not in the position to doubt the sound judgement of the panel members, moderators, time monitor and the chairman of the supposed debate. I only object to the youth debate on grounds of merit.

I finally want to commend Dominic Kwesi Eduah for his decision to pull out of this supposed debate which will unfortunately serve no tangible essence. After all,debate doesn't win election. Keep on pushing and victory shall be yours.

Bright Agropah is a polling station Youth Organiser of the NPP in the Ahanta West Constituency and a National Service Person with the Danquah Institute