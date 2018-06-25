Volta Chiefs Unhappy With Eastern Corridor Road Delay

The Volta Region House of Chiefs has bemoaned the continuous delay in the construction of some portion of the Eastern Corridor Road by the government.

According to the chiefs, the stalled project is negatively affecting socio-economic activities as well as the transportation system of the region.

President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Nana Soglo Alloh at the second annual general meeting of the House in Ho, therefore, urged the government to make the completion of the road a priority.

The Eastern Corridor Road project which began in 2011 and scheduled to be completed in 2013 was expected to serve as the major link road between the south and north through the eastern stretch of the country.

It was also aimed at boosting socio-economic activities for communities situated along the road.

However, work on some portion of the road has completely stalled following the withdrawal of construction equipment by all the contractors working on the project.

As a result, portions of the road have deteriorated with potholes posing danger to motorists and communities situated along it.

President of the Volta Region House of Chief and Otekple of Likpe, Nana Soglo Alloh lauded an agreement between Ghana and Burkina Faso governments for a proposed railway line project through the eastern corridor of the country.

He, however, stated that the Eastern Corridor Road would provide more benefits to several communities in the region.

In another development, President of the National House of Chiefs and Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede has called on traditional leaders to rally support for the Ghana Card registration.

He said the Card which will soon become a pre-requisite for major transactions has long been anticipated, and charged chiefs and opinion leaders to encourage their people to take it seriously.