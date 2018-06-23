Media Has Been A Huge Failure - Anyenini

The media is failing in the discharge of its constitutional duty of upholding the responsibility and accountability of government to the people, Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini, a private legal practitioner, has said.

He said the power given to the media by the constitution to hold government in check and expose corrupt practices in the interest of national development was enormous but it has failed in exercising that constitutional mandate.

Mr Anyenini was speaking at an advocacy workshop for media practitioners organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) under the theme, 'Strengthening Civic Consciousness through Media Advocacy' in Kumasi.

He said the job of the NCCE, was exactly the major role of the media and called for a paradigm shift from the over concentration on political discussions in the media space at the expense of other critical national issues that would inure to the benefit of the public.

He said there is the need for the media to partner the NCCE to whip up civic consciousness among the populace to change their mindset towards nationalism.

This, he said, would encourage people to voluntarily pay their taxes, report crime and expose the rot in society.

Nana Kwasi Gyan-Appenteng, Chairman of the National Media Commission, said educating the public on their civic responsibilities is critical to Ghana's fledgling democracy.

He said it is, therefore, imperative for the media to partner the NCCE in the execution of this all important mandate.

The workshop, which was funded by the European Union (EU), was attended by selected journalists from Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The goal was to groom the participants to understand the mandate of the NCCE and empower them to give adequate publicity to activities and programmes of the commission.

It was also to equip them with the needed skills to understand and appreciate civic related issues to guide their content development and reportage.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA