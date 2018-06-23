Commodity Prices Close Week Mixed

Prices of various commodities in major markets continue to be mixed, a weekly Ghana News Agency market survey conducted in major local markets in Accra on Friday revealed.

The study, carried out at the Tema Station, Osu, Kaneshie, Madina, Makola, Dansoman and Mallam markets showed that while prices of some items are on the rise, others are on the decline or remained unchanged.

At the Tema station market, a crate of Navrongo tomato is being sold for GH¢ 700.00 up from GH¢ 600.00 the previous week while the bucket is going for GH¢ 30.00.

A similar trend is seen across the target markets. For instance, at the Osu market, the price of a crate of tomatoes, which sold for between GH¢ 300.00 and GH¢ 400.00 is now being sold for between GH¢ 500.00 and GH¢ 600.00 while a small container of tomatoes is now between GH¢ 25.00 and GH¢ 30.00.

At the Kaneshie market, a crate of tomatoes goes for GH¢ 600.00 and the local one is at GH¢ 540.00 while the small bucket is GH¢ 30.00.

Traders attribute the increase in the price to the onset of the rain, which makes the picking of the vegetable difficult and also to the hike in transport fares.

Madam Dorcas Lartey, a trader at the Tema Station market, said they now had to deal with differences in prices each single day.

A sack of onion is going for GH¢ 400.00 compared to GH¢ 300.00 last week and GH¢ 20.00 for a paint rubber in most of the markets while a sack of pepper is at between GH¢ 300.00 and GH¢ 400.00.

At Makola, the GNA team observed that crate of tomatoes has reduced from GH¢ 400.00 to GH¢ 350.00, and at Agbogbloshie a sack of gardens eggs has declined from GH¢ 100.00 to between GH¢ 80.00 and GH¢ 90.00; a sack of Green pepper has reduced from GH¢ 500.00 to GH¢ 300.00.

Mr Zachariah Ramson, an onion trader, said the prices of onions continue to change, depending on the number of cars that offload per day.

Meanwhile, the price of a bunch of plantain ranges between GH¢ 50.00 to GH¢ 60.00 while six fingers of plantain is going for GH¢ 6.00, the price of a tuber of yam ranges between GH¢ 5.00 to GH¢ 10.00, depending on the size.

A sack of cassava and cocoyam is being sold at GH¢ 700.00 and GH¢ 200.00 respectively.

A 50 kilogram bag of foreign rice is being sold at GH¢ 225.00 while wheat is at GH¢ 450.00.

Cereals such as, wheat, sorghum and millet, maintained their prices from last week. A bowl of wheat is still at GH¢ 12.00, the same as the price for Sorghum while millet is still at GH¢ 10.00., while a medium sized container of corn-dough, an end product of maize is being sold at GH¢ 25.00

Similarly, cassava dough, which usually is more expensive than corn dough, was also being sold at GH¢ 25.00.

