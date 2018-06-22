Woman Claims Drinking Her Dog's Urine Has Helped Cure Her Acne

This woman says the key to achieving her natural glow is to chug a cup of fresh dog’s urine.

Yes, you heard that right.

American Lynn Lew reckons the yellow stuff has cleared up her acne and she even claims it can cure cancer.

In a very disturbing video, we’re treated to a demonstration of how Lynn goes about collecting her samples.

‘Many of you have asked me how I always look so good, how my makeup always looks so perfect, or how I always have this natural glow,’ Lynn says to the camera.

She then walks her unsuspecting dog to a tree so it can do its business, and right on cue, it cocks its leg and pees into a plastic cup Lynn has waiting for it.

Without a second’s thought, Lynn downs the frothy piss in one.

Lynn shows the empty cup to the camera

Some viewers have said the video can’t be real as the plastic cup is not in view while the dog pees, but others are convinced by Lynn’s lack of hesitation.

‘Until I first drank my dog’s pee, I was depressed, I was sad, and I had bad acne,’ Lynn says after quenching her thirst.

‘Dog pee also has vitamin A in it, vitamin E in it, and it has 10 grams of calcium, and it’s also proven to help cure cancer.’

An unsuspecting dog is tricked into peeing into said cup

The ancient Greeks and Romans were known to practise urine therapy, but unfortunately for Lynn, her cups of urine have absolutely no health benefits, experts say.

‘It is a common belief that urine is sterile – which it normally is if you don’t have a problem with your renal tract,’ Dr Zubair Ahmed, from MedicSpot GP, told Metro.co.uk.

‘However, once it leaves the body, it can be contaminated with bacteria.

‘Ingesting bacteria can make you feel unwell and can lead to serious complications. ‘Urination is one way where our body gets rid of toxic by products.

‘There is no evidence at all that ingesting these substances have any health benefits.

While drinking a small amount of urine is unlikely to be hazardous to your health, there is not enough modern evidence of its efficacy to suggest drinking it improves your skin.’