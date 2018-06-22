9 Galamseyers Arrested By Operation Vanguard

The Joint Task Force (JTF) of Operation Vanguard (OV) has arrested four Chinese nationals and five Ghanaians who allegedly engaged in galamsey on June 19 and 20 at Prestea/Huni Valley and Upper Denkyira West Districts.

Three of the Chinese were arrested together with five Ghanaian collaborators at an illegal mining site at Ensasi in the Prestea/Huni Valley District.

Squadron Leader Robison Omane Agyei, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) gave the names of the Chinese as Wei Chan, 55 years, Lin Chao, 30 years and Lin Chintong, 21 years.

The Ghanaians are; Appiah Dankwah, 23 years, Samuel Baba, 39 years, Adingo Azuma, 20 years, Mohammed Mustapha, 30 years and Atia Yendo, 30 years.

He said the following items were seized; a Lingong excavator, a Sany excavator, water pumping machines, three motorbikes, a benz truck and other mining equipment.

Two washing plants and four changfans were also immobilised.

The suspects with all the items seized have been handed over to the Prestea Police Station for further investigations for possible prosecution.

He said the excavator however has been handed over to the Prestea/Huni Valley District Assembly.

The other Chinese illegal miner, he noted, was arrested at Ampaabena in the Upper Denkyira West District on Wednesday 20 June, he added.

Squadron Leader Agyei said as the team was getting closer to the illegal mining site the galamseyers bolted leaving behind one Lee Hancheng a suspected galamseyer.

The PRO said the JTF seized the following items; two excavators, six car batteries, a Kia Sportage with registration number GN 1856-13.

The suspect with all the items seized has been handed over to the Atekyem Police Station in Dunkwa-on-Offin.

He called on Ghanaians to say 'No To Illegal Mining now and the Future'.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa, GNA