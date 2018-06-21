Nurse Delivers Pregnant Woman In Canoe

A nurse featured on “Women in Battle,” a Joy News documentary highlighting pregnancy in Ghana, is being applauded along with her team for their efforts in saving a newborn’s life.

At 3:00AM, Paulina Dorgbadzi rushed to the aid of a woman in labor inside a canoe by a lake in Kpassa, a small town in the Volta Region, her supervisor Dr. Laud Boateng told Myjoyonline .

“There were no lights. We had to pass through a bush to get to her,” Dorgbadzi said.

She explained that upon arrival, she noticed the head of the baby was already partially exposed. She says initially, her intention was to transport the woman to Kabonwule Hospital where she works. But time was ticking. She had to act fast.

She proceeded to deliver the baby in the canoe in the dark. The entire process took three minutes, she says.

“Paulina and her colleagues Isaiah and Richard continue to demonstrate a high level of service,” said Boateng, who is also Nkwanta Municipal Health Hirector. “We believe staff working in hard-to-reach areas [should] receive additional incentives from the nation.”

Dorgbadzi says saving lives makes her “feel good,” adding that she was glad to help.

The mother and baby are doing fine and are expected to make a full recovery, Dorgbadzi said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Zaina Adamu | Email: [email protected] | Twitter: @ZainaAdamu