2 Former Workers Of NTHC Over GHC2.4m Scandal

Some two former officials of NTHC Commodities have been arrested in Kumasi over a ¢2.4 million alleged scandal.

Though company sources have confirmed the arrest to Joy News, police officials remain tight-lipped amid reports the suspects have been granted bail.

A correspondent in the Ashanti Region, Erastus Asare Donkor named the suspects as George Arthur who was the former head of operations and Sakyi Hayford Bediako, a former Area manager.

While information remains scanty, the two were said to have been granted bail on Wednesday.

Sources told Erastus Asare Donkor the arrest was in connection with an audit conducted into an amount of ¢2.4 million allegedly stolen from the coffers of NHTC commodities.

The two were alleged to have signed a bank schedule as well as a cheque which they later withdrew from the HFC Bank in Guoso.

Another employee who worked for the company for over 20 years has also been invited to assist in the investigation.