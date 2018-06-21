UMB SpeedApp Forum Held

UMB has held a market forum to engage customers and non-customers in the Central Business District of Accra, as part of activities to create awareness and increase usage of its mobile banking product, UMB SpeedApp.

The UMB SpeedApp market forum at the Rawlings Park, Accra Central, was attended by the various cooperatives and unions made up of traders, transport owners and drivers.

The market forum forms part of the Bank's mission to deepen financial inclusion by making financial services accessible at affordable costs to all individuals and businesses, irrespective of size and net worth.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Myles Christian Hagan, Head, Channels, UMB, said the purpose of the engagement was to help the customers and non-customers to understand what the UMB SpeedApp was about and to also get feedback from them in terms of what they had also seen.

'The good thing is that, most of our customers are already using it,' he added.

Mr Hagan noted that the UMB was committed to excellent service delivery.

Mr Jerry Odame Yeboah, Head, Personal Banking, and the Acting Head of Business Banking, UMB, said the UMB SpeedApp was very unique, and that, it provides a highly secured platform with a broad range of features comprising products and services the bank, typically, offers at its branches.

He said the market forum was to enable the market women to have a feel of what the UMB SpeedApp was about and how it works.

'As a digital bank of the future, we are trying to educate everybody to be digitised because that is where banking is going now. Everybody is going cashless now. We want people to understand how it is and how it works; so that everybody can be part of the UMB family.'

Madam Beatrice Kaa Mansah Aidoo, Deputy General Secretary, Greater Accra Market Association, lauded UMB for organising the forum for them.

She said the UMB SpeedApp had brought them a lot of relief, and that from now onward, a lot of market women would be using it.

The engagement was one of many upcoming activities meant to significantly increase awareness on the UMB SpeedApp as well as increase its customer base through the adoption of its mobile banking service.

The participants were taken through a live demonstration of all the innovative features and services available on UMB SpeedApp.

The live app demonstration showed how the innovative mobile banking App could be used by both UMB customers and non-customers for a number of services including Airtime top-up, Mobile Money, Instant Funds Transfer, Cardless ATM Withdrawals, Bills Payment, Request for Loans and Investment as well as earn interest on UMB Savings Wallet.

UMB is a full-service financial institution specialising in customized banking products and services.

It was opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognised for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions.

It currently has 36 branches, three UMB Centres for Businesses, one UMB Public Private Partnership (PPP) Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs.