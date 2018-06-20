‘Crime Rates Reduced In Western Region’ - Police

The outgoing Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku, has indicated that crime rate in the region reduced drastically during his tenure.

He contended that the Western Region was relatively calm given the rise in illegal mining activities and oil production in the area.

DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku, made this disclosure at this year’s WASSA celebration of the Regional Police Command held in Takoradi.

The event was also used as the send-off party for the outgoing regional police commander after serving in the region for a year.

DCOP Kwasi Duku was transferred to the Western Region in the year 2017, replacing DCOP Akuriba Yaagy, who is currently at the police headquarters in Accra.

The former Western Regional Police Commander has been transferred to the Ashanti Region to head the command there in the latest reshuffle effected by the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu.

He would be replaced by DCOP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe.

According to the outgoing police commander, he resolved to ensure the safety and protection of the people in the region irrespective of class, ethnicity or any other social categorization.

“On crime front I can conveniently say that the region is relatively calm”, he indicated.

He added, “The command recorded a decrease in crime and I believe the police will continue to work hard to bring crime to its barest minimum in the area”.

DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku expressed his gratitude to the Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the entire police service, media and other stakeholders for the unwavering support given him during his administration.

He prayed that such support would be accorded the new police commander for him to succeed.

