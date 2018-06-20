Kennedy Agyapong: My Wife's Contracts Were Not Sole-Sourced

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has rebuffed claims that his wife grabbed juicy contracts at the Energy Ministry through sole sourcing.

The controversial MP was responding to some media reports that the Akufo-Addo government has awarded contracts to Mrs. Agyapong’s company to the tune of one million Ghana cedis through sole sourcing.

It was alleged that Stella Wilson’s Imperial World Ventures, landed the GH¢100,260,000.00 contract through sole sourcing at the Ministry of Energy to supply 150W LED streetlights.

However, Kennedy Agyepong who rose to his wife’s defense averred that the street lights contract was not sole-sourced, stressing that the contract went through limited tendering.

He said: “My wife’s contract was not sole-sourced. It was a restricted [limited] tender. She qualified for it, the reason she was awarded.”

The MP is therefore cautioning those accusing his wife to desist from that because that would not stop her from “doing the right thing.”

He also described media reports as diabolical and indicated that, “That publication from that newspaper is a diabolical plan by the NDC to tarnish my image and that of my wife”.

According to him, his wife [Stella Wilson] has already delivered 50 percent of the contract work even before the mobilization period, something he says calls for commendation rather than condemnation.