New 4-Year B.Ed Programme To Start In September

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that from September 2018, a new four-year Bachelor of Education curriculum will be introduced for the preparation of teachers for the Primary and Junior High Schools in Ghana.

The President added that all Colleges of Education will be upgraded to University Colleges of Education and affiliated to the University of Cape Coast and other public Universities whose curriculum will be accredited by the National Accreditation Board.

The affiliation will enable the University Colleges of Education to start the implementation of the new curriculum effective 2018/19 academic year.

The President was speaking at an event to mark the 170th anniversary of the Presbyterian College of Education at Akropong in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He highlighted the significant reforms that his government has initiated in Teacher Education and pre-tertiary education to help transform teaching and learning and ultimately improve educational outcomes in Ghana.

He also reiterated that teachers are key to quality education provision and his government is therefore committed to building a quality teacher education system that provides highly qualified and motivated teachers who are able to inspire their pupils to achieve better learning outcomes and become lifelong learners.

According to the President, provision of quality education is a duty for every responsible government as it is a key to poverty alleviation and his government will ensure that every child receives quality education up to Senior High School.

It is expected that the Policy Reform on Teacher Education in Ghana will result in: increased numbers of effective teachers; improved learning outcomes for pupils; greater engagement of universities in initial teacher education and improved teacher presence and time on task.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN