Photos: Okyenhene, Asantehene, Nana Addo Don Tuxedos Ahead Of Golf Tourney Dinner

President Nana Akufo-Addo met with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Okyenhene, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin on Saturday.

The meeting took place at the Manhyia Palace with all three decked out in impressive tuxedos.

It was ahead of the Head of State International Golf Invitational Tournament Awards Dinner.

The President’s official Facebook page posted some pictures on Sunday with the caption: “On Saturday, 16th June, 2018, I interacted with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Okyenhene, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, at the Manhyia Palace, ahead of the Head of State International Golf Invitational Tournament Awards Dinner.”

The Asantehene and the Okyehene had earlier taken part in the historic tee off at the Royal Golf course in Kumasi on Saturday for the second edition of the tournament.

By: citinewsroom.com/Ghana