BIHECO Crashes Kpedze Dreams Leaving Nandom In Doubt

After a thrilling week of preliminary contests, Bishop Herman College joined 35 other schools to book a guaranteed spot in the 1/8 stage of NSMQ2018.

The Catholic all-boys’ school from Kpando in the Volta Region set the pace of the game in round one, opening a 7 point gap.

The woes of their regional counterparts, Kpedze SHS and Nandom SHS from the northern part of the country doubled in the second round as they watched Biheco took a commanding lead.

The problem of the day appeared to be a problem for all three schools with each of them getting one point from a maximum 10.

But the story changed in the fourth round. Nandom looked like they will overturn Biheco’s victory after they closed the margin to a 4 point difference in round 4 but after the fifth round, they know they have to join other losing schools do the math and hope their 28 points count among 18 highest scoring losers.

Kpedze SHS can only hope for a better performance next year.

NNB - End of Contest:

Bishop Herman College: 32pts

Nandom SHS: 28pts

Kpedze SHS: 15pts

NNB - End of Round Four:

Bishop Herman College: 26pts

Nandom SHS: 22pts

Kpedze SHS: 15pts

NNB - End of Rounf Three

Bishop Herman College: 25pts

Nandom SHS: 11pts

Kpedze SHS: 11pts

NNB - End of Round Two:

Bishop Herman College: 24pts

Nandom SHS: 10pts

Kpedze SHS: 10pts

NNB - End of Round One:

Bishop Herman College: 16pts

Kpedze SHS: 09pts

Nandom SHS: 06pts

