Ghana Needs Harmonious Society For Accelerated Growth - MCE

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi, Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, has called on religious bodies to foster peaceful co-existence in order to create a congenial atmosphere for socio-economic growth.

Nation-building, he said, hinged on good neighbourliness, and advised the religious faithful to be wary of acts likely to disrupt Ghana's development processes.

Addressing a congregation of the Ahmadiyya sect in Kumasi, Mr. Assibey-Antwi said 'the nation had an enviable record of tolerating each other irrespective of our differences'.

This was at the commemoration of the Eid-ul-Fitr, a sacred day on the Islamic almanac marking the end of the Ramadan - 30 days of fasting and supplication to the Almighty Allah.

The occasion was characterised by prayers to Allah for His guidance to the faithful as they went through a period of sacrifice and self-denial.

Prayers were also said for the nation and her leadership, as well as the needy and underprivileged in the society.

Mr Assibey-antwi used the occasion to advise the youth to refrain from promiscuous lifestyles and drugs since they represented the key workforce and hope of the society.

He was optimistic that the holy period of the Ramadan would help to renew the faith and commitment of all Muslims towards the cause of the nation.

By Stephen Asante, GNA