GTA Dialogues With La Pleasure Beach Management

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has held a meeting with the various stakeholder groups involved in the operation of the La Pleasure beach resort.

The meeting held on Wednesday 13th June, followed the clamp down and closure of the facility by the Authority and was to discuss the findings of the joint inspection exercise embarked upon by the GTA, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and set various timelines of activities aimed at the re-opening of the facility.

The meeting, chaired by GTA- CEO, Akwasi Agyeman was attended by Nii Oten Granaky I, Chief of Abafum representing the LA traditional council, Executives of the LA Community youth group, Mr Kwadwo Antwi, CEO of GTDC and officials of EPA.

After the presentation of the findings by Mr Alex Boakye, Manager of Quality Assurance at GTA, Nii Granaky I expressed his displeasure of the state of the facility and affirmed the support of the council for the Authority and EPA.

He urged the various stakeholder groups to work together as part of the IMC to ensure La pleasure beach is restored to its pride of place as a leading tourist facility.

Mr Agyeman outlined a series of immediate, short, medium and long-term actions so that some of the facilities in the resort who meet the required standards are not financially overburdened.

They are to undertake a thorough clean up after which the joint team will then re-inspect the facility and re-open if the sanitary conditions are found to have improved.

In the short term, the IMC has been urged to relocate the washrooms and build a modern facility with enough capacity for patrons.

Medium to Long -term, the authority will work with the stakeholders on a new land use plan and redevelop the facility into a modern Tourism haven.

The EPA has committed to working with GTA on such joint exercises to improve sanitary conditions at our tour facilities.

The La Pleasure beach was closed down by the Tourism Authority over the poor and unsanitary conditions at the place.

It followed increasing public outcry over the deplorable conditions of some hospitality institutions in the country and the danger or discomfort it posed to patrons.

In a recent video gone viral on social media which perhaps triggered the action of the joint task-force, patrons of some of these facilities complained of the stinking filth in such places of relaxation and the indictment it had on the country's tourism sector.

–

By: citinewsroom.com/Ghana