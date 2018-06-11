Dr. Ben Asante Scoops Humanity Award

Mr Abdallah Musah (right) of the Humanity Magazine International presenting the award to Dr. Ben. KD Asante (left)

The Humanity Magazine International has honoured the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Ben KD Asante, with the environmental stewardship award.

Dr. Asante, who is a former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s School of Engineering, has used his knowledge and experience in the oil and gas fields to encourage practical policies at the national and international levels for the protection of the environment.

The Humanity Magazine International aims at promoting quality leadership by recognizing the achievements of managers of public and private institutions, to serve as shining examples for other managers to emulate.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Magazine, Mr Nsoroma Osei Bonsu, in a citation praising Dr. Asante said “since your appointment you have made safety an important issue at the GNGC and implemented programs for the promotion of accident free gas environments, which deserve the commendation of all Ghanaians”.

He added that the efforts of Dr Asante and his hardworking team at the GNGC have transformed the company into a trusted and economically viable state entity that deserves emulation by other state agencies.

“Your efforts and clarity in objectives have no doubt transformed the Ghana National Gas Company, and this has restored the confidence of Ghanaians in your work”.

Nsoroma, popular for his eloquence and versatility in the various Akan languages called on Ghanaians via Atinka Radio to apply safety measures when using their gas cylinders and he also urged attendants at petrol and gas filling stations to be disciplined and comply with safety rules to avoid gas accidents.

Dr Asante thanked Humanity Magazine International for the honour done to him, saying that “we are all here for the good of Ghana and it is important for all of us to work for the good of our country”.

The CEO of the Magazine, Mr Yahaya Alhassan noted that Dr. Asante’s experience as a former lecturer and international oil and gas consultant has helped to curve a path for the company’s development through modernization and digitization to enhance efficiency for the benefit of the country.