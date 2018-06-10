Start In Ghana Investment Urges Ghanaians To Engage With Nigerians

The Chief Executive Officer of Start in Ghana Investment, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, has said that to attribute the recent waves of armed robbery and violence in Ghana to fellow Nigerian nationals, living and working in this country, is “unfortunate but untrue”.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra he said “it would be utterly wrong to accuse only foreigners as the main architects behind the recent violent crimes in Ghana” and he went on to add that “we see ourselves as puritans when it comes to other nationals but every country has its fair share of the bad good nuts”.

According to him Nigerians have lived and contributed immensely towards the development of the economy of Ghana, and the same can be said of Ghanaians living in Nigerians.

He mentioned the Makola market in Accra as a typical trading environment where “you would be fascinated by the huge genuine trade between Nigerians and Ghanaians who engage in honest labour”.

He also mentioned investments made by Nigerians in the educational, banking, energy, and real estate sectors of Ghana to the benefits of the two countries. “Ghana and Nigeria have many things in common, which make us good and trusted neighbors, there are many cases of intermarriages and other relationships existing among nationals of the two countries” he added.

Mr. Alhassan said the friendship between Ghana and Nigeria is “sacred and historical” and can be traced as far back to pre-colonial times and the relationship was cemented through the long-lasting friendship between presidents Kwame Nkrumah and Nnamdi Azikiwe, who fought hard to liberate their countries from the shackles of colonialism, which paved the way for the total liberation of the Africa continent.

He observed that media and citizens around the world have naturally been harsh and sensational when dealing with issues bordering on migrants or foreigners. He, therefore, advised media outlets, serial callers and commentators to be circumspect and avoid sensationalism for there is a danger of putting innocent and hardworking Nigerians at risk.

“What we can do as nationals of West Africa’s powerhouses is to engage in some form of soul searching programs such as; designing educational curriculum geared towards imbibing moral training among children and young adults and to inculcate the teaching of love and trust among African countries”.

Start in Ghana Investment promotes trade and investments among African countries particularly Ghana and Nigeria.