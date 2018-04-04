Kumasi: JCE Mentors WASSCE Candidates

As part of her Corporate Social Responsibility, Jackson College of Education has embarked on a project to educate final year WASSCE Candidates on the best approach to answering questions on English, Science and Mathematics.

Explaining the background of the project to the media, the Principal of the College, Mrs Theodosia Jackson indicated that every year, when WAEC releases WASSCE results, stakeholders bemoan students' poor performances in the core subjects- English, Integrated Science and Mathematics as compared to the Elective Subjects.

Per the admission criteria of many of the tertiary institutions, candidates who fail to register at least, credit passes in the above core subjects are denied admissions into any tertiary institution.

In order to break the cyclical quagmire of many candidates accessing tertiary education through remedial classes which many parents and guardians cannot afford, the college, therefore, considers it appropriate and necessary to nip the above problem in the bud.

In the light of the above, the College recruited a cream of WAEC examiners to guide the 2018 WASSCE candidates on the best approaches to answer questions on the above-named subjects.

The programme was carried out successfully in a number of schools notable among them are; Opoku Ware School, Toase Senior High School, Nkawie Secondary Technical School, Mankranso Senior High School and many other schools.

The headmasters of the participating schools expressed excitement and congratulated the management of the College for sponsoring such a monumental educational project meant to shape career prospects of students.

The headmaster of Obuasi Secondary Technical School, Mr Andrews Sarkodie praised the College for such academic intervention.

The students also commended the College for charting a worthy cause to transform their future.