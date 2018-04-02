As Christ Is Risen, Ghana Will Also Rise—Abena Ghana

Ghanaian actress and a TV host, Cecilia Gyase Konamah populary known as Abena Ghana, has urged Christians and all Ghanaians to use this period of Easter to show love and tolerance for one another.

Abena Ghana, in an with Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince, also said that as Jesus Christ has risen from the dead, marking the celebration by Christians, that Ghana too will rise, especially from her challenges and other setbacks.

Abena Ghana also urged Ghanaians, especially those in leadership positions, to imbibe the qualities of the Lord whose resurrection Christians are celebrating and emphasizing.

In an interview, “On this Easter Sunday, I urge all Ghanaians to show love and tolerance for each other, especially for those God has seen fit to put in positions of influence. “Leaders should imbibe the qualities of our Lord and Saviour, whose resurrection we celebrate.

“Even though He was heavily reviled and criticized, He never retaliated and even prayed for those who reviled Him.

“Together, we are perhaps some of the most decent, Godly and accommodating people on God’s earth. We must never forget that. “He is risen and Ghana will also rise. Happy Easter Sunday.”