Catholic Priest Encourages Christians To Believe In Christ

Christians have been urged to use this Easter period to believe in Christ for God to grant their wishes and desires.

'As Christians do not listen to what people say about you rather believe in Christ".

Reverend Fr Pascal Ankamah, Catholic Priest in-charge of St Alphonse Catholic Church in his homily said as Christians there was the need to believe in Christ in whatever situation they found themselves.

'IF you believe in Christ whatever you desire will be granted to them and when you follow Christ you will have eternal life" he said.

Fr Ankamah stressed that Christians should always give their lives to Christ to avoid intended destructions and other calamities.

He said Christians should always remember that enemies are not God and for that matter whatever was planned against them would not happen only if they believed and had faith in Jesus Christ.

'The victory of Jesus is not for Him alone, we as Christians and Catholics also share in that victory'