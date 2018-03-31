Demonstrate The Sacrificial Life Of Christ--Christians Told

Very Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam, the Superintendent Minister in-charge of Wesley Cathedral of the Methodist Church in Cape Coast, has admonished Christians to exemplify the sacrificial deed of Jesus Christ in their day to day activities.

He said Christ, by making that sacrifice, striped himself of all privileges and dignity to save mankind and show love to the less privileged.

Very Rev. Andam was delivering a sermon on Good Friday to mark the death of Jesus Christ on the cross at the Wesley Cathedral in Cape Coast on Friday.

Preaching under the theme; "Christ Our Example of Suffering," he said: "The death and resurrection of Christ has become the celebration of God's comfort and assurance to those who have committed their lives to him".

He said the crucifixion of Christ had given mankind the message of newness of hope and, therefore, must use the occasion to turn a new leaf and contribute positively towards the development of the country.

Rev. Andam admonished Christians to remain steadfast in the Lord Jesus and commemorate Easter with the victory of life over death, hope over hopelessness and reconciliation over enmity.

He appealed to Ghanaians to be committed to the worship of God so that their difficulties and sufferings would not be in vain.

At the Saint Francis De-Sales Cathedral of the Roman Catholic Church, Rev Father Paa Kwesi Nterful, in his Easter Message, warned Ghanaians against negative practices and attitudes that muddied the religion.

Speaking on the theme: "Christ has Died, Christ is Risen, Christ will Come Again," he urged Christians to forgive each other as Jesus Christ forgave the sinner on the cross.

"If you cannot forgive, it is like a cancer eating you up from inside," he said.

Rev Father Nterful said the time had come for Christians to realise that sacrificial giving and receiving were core Christian values that had to be part of every Christian's life.

He reminded them to intensify their evangelism activities to win more souls for Christ while exhibiting love, understanding and patience towards the under-privileged.

At the Destiny of Life Chapel International at the Cathedral of Destiny, Bishop Edward Kwesi Koomson, called for greater sense of honesty and courage among Christians to point out mistakes in the society, even in the face of persecution.

He noted that the development of the country depended on the collective responsibilities of the people, who must work harder to supplement the efforts of the Government towards nation-building.

He charged them to be truthful at all times to strengthen their relationship with God.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA