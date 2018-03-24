Prioritize Clean Water, Decent Sanitation To Achieve SDG6—WaterAid Director To Gov’t

The Country Director of WaterAid Ghana, Mr. Abdul Nashiru has urged Government to prioritize the provision of clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene for people across the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal six (SDG 6) by 2030.

According to a press release signed on World Water day by the Country Director o the f WaterAid Ghana indicates that, 844 million people across the still do not have access to clean water and 1 in 3 people still live without adequate sanitation facilities. He added that In Ghana alone, over 6 million people are currently living without basic access to water, while over 24 million people do not have a decent toilets.

Mr. Abudl Nashiru stated that his outfit warned that lack of access to these basic amenities, men, women and children in Ghana will remain trapped in a cycle of poverty and be afflicted by diseases, while being denied their basic human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation.

The Country Director entreated government to take urgent action to finance the water and sanitation sector in order to integrate it with efforts on health, nutrition and other related development that would eventually lead to progress on sustainable supply of clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene for everyone, everywhere.

He believes that immediate success in these three would save lives, boost development and change the lives of billions of people living in extreme poverty globally.

“We are at a critical juncture in the fight to get clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene to the people of Ghana and across the world.

“We know that if everyone, everywhere was able to access clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene, then we could help end the scourge of extreme poverty and create a more sustainable future. But we have to act now to make this a reality. The government of Ghana must prioritise water, sanitation and hygiene – the basic building blocks of any prosperous community – ensuring proper financing is put in place to build a more sustainable country today and for future generations, he concluded.