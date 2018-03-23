10 Motivations From The Biblical David-Goliath Encounter

1⃣ David convinced Saul that Goliath was no match because he had, in times past, killed bears and lions that had tried to attack his sheep.

Experience matters. Volunteer a little here... a little there. A little success here. A little failure there. Experience is the salary life pays us when we try!

2⃣ David's elder brothers looked down on him and reminded him that his place in life was taking care of sheep... not the battlefield. Saul reminded him he was only a young chap. Goliath did same.

In life, what matters is maturity... not age. What matters is who's cut out for the job... not who's being there for long. Don't let others intimidate you with their age!

3⃣ David went to the battlefield to deliver food... only to end up slaying a Goliath.

Sometimes, we chance on opportunities. That's why we should always be prepared. Be prepared to win wherever whenever. Opportunities walk up to us univited! #NoExcuse

4⃣ Goliath will intermittently come out to curse the Israelites and put fear in them until one David got fed up and confronted him.

What you fear will keep intimidating you until you get fed up and face it boot for boot. Get fed up!

5⃣ David rejected all the expensive armory from Saul because he was "not used to them". He faced Goliath in his simple, shepherd clothes.

Know yourself. Qualifications are great but what really matters is the skill to deliver. What makes a man is not his embellished titles on the outside. His sharpened skills and determination on the inside define him!

6⃣ Out of five stones, David slayed the giant of a Goliath with just one.

The giants in our life don't necessarily require "big" solutions. It's often the little things; little things like time management, cutting down waste, respecting people etc. Don't take little things for granted!

7⃣ Goliath cursed David and taunted him before he tried to attack him.

Our fears often start in the mind. When you win the mind war, you'll walk over life's war. Wars are won in the mind first!

8⃣ When the Philistines saw that their local champion, Goliath, had been slayed, they all fled!

Target your biggest fear. When it has been defeated, all other fears will succumb!

9⃣ Saul was bewildered after David's uncommon victory. He, for the first time, asked who his father was.

Let your victory stamp your identity. Let your success trumpet what you stand for!

🔟 Saul became jealous when the women praised David as the killer of ten thousands.

Your success will turn friends into enemies. Others want you to be successful... but not more successful than they are!

BONUS MOTIVATION: David's success on the battlefield began in the bush. If you want to lead thousands, be prepared to serve a few tens. Serving a few prepares you to lead many. Always be faithful with the little!

