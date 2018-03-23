MiDA Reveals ECG Concession Process On Track

Accra, March 22, GNA — The Management of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has assured Ghanaians that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Private Sector Participation (PSP) process under the Power Compact II is on track.

A statement issued by Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Director of Communication and Outreach of MiDA, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, debunked assertions that the ECG PSP activity under the Compact II had stalled.

'The Bidding process for the ECG PSP is ongoing,' it said.

The statement said in January, this year, the bidders requested MiDA for an extension of the original Bid submission date for a month.

It said the extension was necessary to give bidders sufficient time to conduct due diligence and prepare their proposals.

It, however, noted that the deadline for the submission of proposals by bidders remained March 26, 2018.