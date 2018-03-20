Investigator Denies Framing Story Against Colleague In Nungua Robbery

A Police Investigator on Monday refuted claims that he had cooked up a story against General Lance Corporal Raymond Amegashie, one of the accused standing trial for robbing a supermarket at gunpoint in Nungua.

Detective Lance Corporal Wisdom Dometi, the Investigator also denied that after taking Amegashie's statement, (He L/C Dometi) subjected the accused to torture, pulled his thumbs up, and 'thumb printed' his statement because the suspect refused to sign.

L/C Dometi was answering questions under cross-examination by Mr Paul Asibi Abarigah, counsel for Amegashie at an Accra Circuit Court.

General Lance Corporal Amegashie, Ibrahim Ayirebo a motor mechanic, Bright Dorkanu, a driver's mate and Stanley Akorli, a driver are before the court for allegedly robbing Helen Asante a trader of GH¢45,000.00 and $1,000.00 in her Supermarket.

The four, who have been charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery; have pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

The case investigator told the court that Amegashie wrote his caution statement, investigation caution statement and further statements at the Nungua Police Station and the Greater Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department.

Detective Lance Corporal Dometi debunked defence counsel's assertions that Amegashie had no elements of confession of the crime in his first caution statement to the Police.

The investigator admitted he took some of the statements from Amegahsie in the presence of an independent witness and same were read out him.

The matter has been adjourn to March 21 to enable prosecution produce its third witness.

The facts as presented by Prosecution was that the complainant, Hellen is a trader operating a provision store around the Nungua Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) area.

Prosecution said Amegashie was stationed at Tema Regional SWAT Unit, Ayirebo resides at Tema Community one, Dorkanu also resides at Ashiaman and whilst Akorli lived at Tema Gulf City.

The Prosecution said on December 12, last year, at about 2100 hours, the four accused planned to go on a robbery spree.

Prosecution said Amegashie who was detailed for guard duties at Glotec Ghana abandoned his post with his AK 47 rifle plus 20 rounds of ammunitions.

Prosecution said Ayeribo also armed himself with a pistol. According to the Prosecution, the two boarded a taxi with registration number GX9514-13 driven by Akorli and proceeded to the complainant's shop at Nungua.

Prosecution said Amegashie, Ayirebo and Dorkanu alighted from the vehicle and entered the complainant's shop amidst sporadic gunfire and robbed her of GH ¢45,000 and $1,000.00.

After the act, the accused boarded the taxi and sped off towards Tema whilst the complainant reported the incident to the Police.

The Prosecution said Ayirebo, Dorkanu and Akorli were nabbed at the Community 18 Abattoir Police check Point and GH¢19,500 and 600 dollars was retrieved from them.

Amegashie, the Prosecution said managed to escape with his AK 47 rifle and spent the night around the Tema Motorway Roundabout.

He returned his rifle the following day.

Prosecution said Amegashie in his attempt to escape was however, arrested at Tsopoli Police Barrier on the Accra - Aflao road. The accused have since been remanded into Police custody.