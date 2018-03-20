Magical Pictures Of Nzulezu That Will Make You Want To Visit

Nzulezu is one of Ghana’s most visited tourist attractions and a unique village in the whole of West Africa.

What makes it unique is that the whole village is on stilts and the people live on a lake.

You need a boat to go about your daily activities. A boat is a luxury for them and almost every house in the village own a boat -- just like urban dwellers are wont to own a car.

They have a school, a church, a bar, hotel and restaurant in the village and it is an interesting place to be.

The following pictures will make you want to visit this unique village located in the Western Region of Ghana.

Sunset in the small village Nzulezu in Ghana build on wooden poles in a lake. Visited on our roadtrip along the coast. #travelphotography #travel #dslr #canonphotography #7dmkii #memories #throwback #canon7dmarkii #nzulezu #ghana #roadtrip #coast #sunset #explore

from @aeroshutter - The view of the amazing village of Nzulezu built entirely on stilts and platforms overlooking the Lake Tadane. #flashbackfriday #ghana #nzulezu #tourghana #ecovillage #travelghana #insideghana #aeroshutter

'Surface of water' ðŸ'§ Visiting the five centuries old stilt village Nzulezu, one of the few ancient stilt settlements still in existence. /|\ ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¸ Visitando Nzulezu, un pueblito sencillo construido sobre el agua del lago Tadane y sostenido por zancos. /|\ ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· Nzulezu, un village simple entiÃ¨rement construit sur pilotis et bÃ¢ti sur le lac Tadane. || #Nzulezu - #Ghana

@bobpixel ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ» My first visit to Nzulezu was fantastic way back in 2008. The stilt village sitting on the river is one of the most visited sites in Ghana // #ghana #akwaabachale #nzulezu

Canoeing the Amanzule river (#Nzema word meaning community water) to the village on stilts #Nzulezu #BlackRiver #ghana

