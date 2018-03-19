Kwadaso Municipal Assembly Should Foster Unity And Development

Last week Thursday, the newly created Kwadaso Municipal Assembly was inaugurated. This is a significant move since it brings development close to the people.

Our Fourth Republican constitution provides for decentralization which is important in democratic governance because it gives opportunity to the people to participate in the decision-making process of their community.

This really is a good feeling, and I hope it brings real development to the people. At the end of the day, governance is of the people, by the people and for the people as was espoused by Abraham Lincoln. We want to see development in the new municipality, we need to see factories springing up, we need to ensure that the people, especially the youth get decent jobs to do. The Assembly should not be seen as a mere structure, but one that meets the needs and aspirations of the people.

I also hope that this new Assembly will unite the people, promote the interest of the people and prepare the people, especially the youth for both the present and future.

Finally, I applaud the Nana Addo-led government for giving Kwadaso a municipal status. And to the Member of Parliament, the Regional Coordinating Council, the Electoral Commission, opinion leaders in the constituency and all those who worked behind the scenes, overtly and covertly to make this a reality.

God bless Ghana!

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko (Executive Director, Danquah Institute)