General Mosquito's Shoe Is Trending On Social Media

[In shot] – Asiedu Nketia, John Mahama, Kofi Adams

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia has been in the spotlight on social media for wearing seemingly over-sized shoes.

Mr Nketia, otherwise known as General Mosquito for his stature was in London to attend a meeting with the UK & Ireland Chapter of the party as part of the party's reconstruction process.

National Organizer of the party, Kofi Adams, and former president John Mahama were also in attendance.

What was an all-important expedition for the NDC fraternity has, however, generated uproar on social media, with many describing the shoes worn by General Mosquito as over-sized.

Take a look at the beautiful shoes and judge for yourself if mosquito could have broken his legs with that shoe.

