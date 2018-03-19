Nestle Ghana Rewards Distributors

Nestle Ghana has organised the 2018 Distributors’ Conference and Awards ceremony in Takoradi during which cash prizes totaling GHS300,000 were presented to the Distributors.

The awards, were in four categories: Product Champion, Highest Turnover, Overall Best Distributor and National Best Award; The awards were given based on the Distributor's overall activity including Sales Achievements, Finance, Infrastructure and Manpower Management.

Madam Mary Owusu Marfo of Ofam Enterprise Limited in Tamale emerged the overall winner; Osei Akwasi Boakye Enterprise grabbed second prize, and All Needs Enterprise in Takoradi came third.

Consistency Award went to Osei Akwasi Boakye who Consistently achieved month-on-month sales targets regardless of changing processes.

The Highest Turnover top Award went to Danmaud Limited based in Accra; Awen Yami Enterprise, second, and Edcey Company Limited, third.

Managing Director of Nestle Ghana Mrs Freda Duplan, said in spite of the company’s challenges in 2017, they resolve for growth and advancement remained unwavered.

“Our performance indicates a volume growth of 5% and a value growth of 18%. This performance shows consistency in growth,” she said.

Mrs Duplan noted that today’s competitive environment required accelerated speed to market and increase market share by focusing not only on product quality but also ensuring profitable business growth.

She said Nestle Ghana was committed to ensuring that the best practices in pricing, marketing, sales and building capacity in best distributor management practices to achieve the objective.

For the past 61 years, Nestlé has been offering products that contribute to the nutritional value needed for growth and wellbeing of generations of Ghanaians.

“We have partnered public and private organisations to promote agriculture through our Nestle Cereal Plan and Nestle Cocoa Plan. Building schools, providing water in communities, recycling water we use in our environment and ensuring consumer protection through product labelling and consumer education fora enable us to create value for both society and the business,” Mrs Duplan said.

She said Nestle was committed to be a leading nutrition, health and wellness company, “by rearticulating our purpose: ‘Enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future’. Our business is based on the values of respect for self, others, diversity and the future.”

“Our Creating Shared Value Concept we help build capacity of farmers and empower them economically through projects such as the Nestlé Cereal Plan and the Nestlé Cocoa Plan in partnership with USAID ADVANCE and the International Cocoa Initiative respectively”. She added

Mrs Duplan observed that Nestle was committed to creating shared value along its entire value chain, from the farmers who provided the raw materials, to production site where the company focused on safety, quality, efficiency and product innovation, to distributors, who played a role in ensuring route to market, to providing individuals and families with nutritious food choices.

Mary Owusu Marfo of Ofam Enterprise Limited who took away the overall Best Award said she was excited for winning the award.

“It is not easy in the Northern Region, sometimes you need to travel for hours before you get a shop to distribute the product to but with determination and hard work this is the result,” she said.

