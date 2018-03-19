5 injured, 10 Arrested After Chieftaincy Clash At Goi

About five persons have been wounded and are currently receiving treatment at the Battor Hospital, while 10 others are in police custody after a chieftaincy dispute at Goi in the Ada West District resulted in some violence.

Some of the injuries have been described as serious.

The Ada Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent George Andrew Kumah, said to Citi News that the confusion started on Sunday as a result of the installation of a rival chief in the area.

According to him, the police had been restrained by a court order and was unable to deploy personnel to monitor the ceremony and offer protection to the new Chief.

He however assured that the police will do its best to ensure calm in the area.

“As we are speaking, we have made some arrests. At least about 10 people have been arrested with respect to the violence, and we are still investigating trying to get those who caused the violence.”

“It is the same community divided into two. So the side opposing want the other chief. They came to attack them in their individual houses. So it is true some people have sustained some cutlass wounds. I can count about five who have sustained injuries. Some sustained very serious cutlass wounds and wounds from other implements” Supt, Kumah stated.