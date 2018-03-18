Accra To Host World Press Freedom Day Conference

Ghana will this year host the main global celebration of World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), in Accra on May 2 and May 3 2018.

The global theme for the celebration is: 'Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law.

A statement signed by Mr Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event is being organised by UNESCO, Government of Ghana, GJA and other Civil Society Organisations.

The statement said the international conference would be attended by about 700 participants from over 90 countries around the globe.

The statement said President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ms Aydrey Azoulay the Director-General of UNESCO, and Philippe Leruth, the President of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), are expected to attend the conference.

'It will feature vibrant debates and discussions about the interplay between media, the political process and the judicial system as well as issues such as transparency of the political system, independence and media literacy, the judiciary and the accountability of state institutions towards the public.

'In this context, strengthening the watchdog role of independent journalism will be explored so that it can better expose electoral violations, gender-based inequalities, and human rights abuses which undermine the Sustainable Development Goals

'The conference will hold an awards night on May 2, 2018 to present the UNESCO/ Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize to a person, organisation or institution that has made an outstanding contribution to the defense and promotion of press freedom. The prize is one of the most prestigious international awards in this area', the statement said.

It said preceding the main event, the GJA will hold a candle vigil on May 1, 2018 at the Ghana International Press Centre in honour of fallen heroes, followed by a cocktail to welcome foreign journalists.

'The GJA in collaboration with IFJ will hold a Parallel Session on the topic: 'Investigative Journalism: Ethics and Risk Mitigation'.

'Other pre-events include; a walk on April 28th from Ayi Mensah to Peduase, Aburi where the former Ghana Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah will lead the aerobics.

'The GJA is urging Ghanaian journalists to register to enable them to participate in this historic event.

'For registration, members should visit- https://en.unesco.org/world-press-freedom-day-2018/registration', the statement said.