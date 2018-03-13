Martin Amidu, Mensa Otabil, Kofi Annan Make Reputation Poll’s 2018 100 Most Reputable Africans

Leading Global Reputation-Management Consulting Company, Reputation Poll, has released its inaugural list of 100 Most Reputable Africans.

The list which features individuals from diverse sectors including: Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business has representation from 33 African Countries with 55 males and 45 females.

The list of 100 Africans has Nigeria leading with 21 individuals with South Africa, Kenya and Ghana following respectively.

9 Ghanaians who made the list: Martin Amidu, Dr. Mensah Otabil, Kofi Annan, Dr Ken Kwaku, Yaw Nsarkoh, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Patrick Awuah, Patience Akyianu and Fred Swaniker.

Very prominent personalities featured in the list include: Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Nigeria’s Prof Yemi Osibanjo, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Mauritius’s Ameenah Gurib.

In governance; the list features 3 African Presidents, 2 Vice Presidents, 2 former Presidents, a former Vice President, a First lady, Members of Parliament and Ministers.

In Business; Strive Masiyiwa, Koos Bekker, Barclays Bank’s Patience Akyianu and Wendy Lucas Bull are represented for their works across Africa.

For their fight against corruption are: Ghana’s special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and South Africa’s Public Prosecutor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In Leadership; Dr. Josephine Ojiambo, H.E Graça Machel DBE, Dr Paul Enenche and Winnie Byanyima are also featured on the list.

They are joined by others of less popularity but great potency in the vigor of their social impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurs who are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

Reputation Poll which is known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also set to be announcing new set of research works on personalities and brands across the globe.

During the announcement of the list, the Board made mention of their continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, Organisations and brands who consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.

Below is the full list in alphabetical order:

Akinwumi Adesina || President, African Development Bank Ameenah Gurib (H.E) || President, Mauritius Amina J Mohammed || Deputy Secretary General, UN Anas Aremeyaw Anas || Investigative Journalist Angela Ndambuki || CEO, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry At Boshoff || Senior Pastor, Christian Revival Church Beldina Auma || Former Chairperson, World Bank-IMF African Society Biram Dah Abeid || Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane || Public Prosecutor, South Africa Buumba Malambo || Founder, Buumbalambo Foundation Carlos Lopes || Professor, Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Activist Chris Imafidon (Prof) || Academia Chris Oyakhilome (Dr.) || Founder, Christ Embassy Cyril Ramaphosa || President, South Africa Dambisa Moyo || Global Economist Daniel Kaluuya || Actor David Maraga (Justice) || Chief Justice, Kenya David Oyedepo (Bishop) || Founder, Winners' Chapel Denis Mukwege || Gynecologist Desmond Tutu (Archbishop) || Retired Anglican Bishop Edna Adan Ismail || Anti-FGM Activist Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || Former President, Liberia Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Bishop, Swaziland Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi || Emir, Kano State Enoch Adeboye (Pastor) || GO, Redeemed Christian Church of God Ezekiel Mutua || CEO, Kenya Film Classification Board Fadumo Dayib || Politician Farida Nabourema || Activist, Togo Fela Durotoye || Motivational Speaker Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy Graça Machel DBE (H.E.) || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel Graca Maria Sanches || Politician Hania Morsi Fadl (Dr.) || Activist Inonge Wina (H.E.) || Vice President, Zambia Jaha Dukureh || Advocate January Makamba || Minister, Tanzania John Momoh || Founder, Channels TV Josephine Ojiambo (Dr.) || Deputy Secretary-General, Commonwealth Joyce Banda (H.E.) || Former President, Malawi Judy Dlamini (Dr.) || Founder, Mbekani Group Julie Gichuru || CEO, African Leadership Dialogues Julien Ciakudia (Prof) || Anglican Reverend Justina Mutale (Dr.) || Founder, Justina Mutale Leadership Foundation Ken Kwaku (Dr.) || Former Director, Africa International Dev, Commonwealth Khadija Patel || Editor-in-Chief, Mail & Guardian Killion Munyama || MP, Polish Parliament King Mohammed VI || King of Morocco Kofi Annan || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel Koos Bekker || Chairman, Naspers Laila Mamou || CEO, Wafasalaf Leymah Gbowee || Peace Activist, Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace Lupita Nyong'o || Actress Makhosi Khoza || Former MP, South Africa Martin Amidu || Special Prosecutor, Ghana Mathews Phosa || Politician/Lawyer Matthew Hassan Kukah (Bishop) || Bishop, Roman Catholic Church Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (Dr.) || National Spokesperson, Economic Freedom Fighters Mensa Otabil || Founder, International Central Gospel Church Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation Mohamed ElBaradei || Former Vice-President, Egypt Mohamed Mansour || Chairman, Mansour Group Mohammed Dewji || President & CEO, MeTL Group Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo || Secretary General, OPEC Monica Geingos (H.E.) || First Lady, Namibia Monica Kerretts-Makau (Dr.) || Senior faculty, Strathmore Business School Mosun Bello-Olusoga || Board Chair, Access Bank PLC Nigeria Moussa Faki Mahamat || Chairperson, African Union Commission Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr.) || Former Minister, Nigeria Nkosana Moyo (Dr.) || Politician Obiageli Ezekwesili || Co-Founder, Transparency International Olga Johnson || Secretary-General, Energy for Africa Foundation Patience Akyianu || MD, Barclays Bank Ghana Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University Paul Enenche (Dr.) || Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre Paul Kagame (H.E) || President, Rwanda PLO Lumumba || Director, Kenya School of Law Rebecca Enonchong || CEO, AppsTech Reginald Mengi || Chairman, IPP Limited Ruth Oniang'o (Prof) || Founder, Rural Outreach Africa Samuel Kofi Woods || Activist & Former Minister, Liberia Santie Botha || Chancellor, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University Sara Menker || Founder, Gro Intelligence Soyode Alistair || Founder, Ben TV London Stanley Ntagali (Archbishop) || Archbishop, Uganda Stephen Saad || Founder, Aspen Pharmacare Strive Masiyiwa || Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III || Emir, Sokoto Susan Fajana Thomas || Former Mayor/Councilor, Hackney, England Tedros Adhanom (Dr.) || Director General, World Health Organization Thuli Madonsela || Former Public Prosecutor, South Africa Tony Elumelu || Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation Trevor Noah || TV Host, The Daily Show Unity Dow || Activist Wendy Lucas Bull || Board Chair, Barclays Africa Group Wendy Luhabe Founder || Women Private Equity Fund Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, Oxfam International Yaw Nsarkoh || Executive Vice President, Unilever Ghana/ Nigeria

100. Yemi Osinbajo (Prof) || Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria