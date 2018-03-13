modernghana logo

21 minutes ago | General News

Martin Amidu, Mensa Otabil, Kofi Annan Make Reputation Poll’s 2018 100 Most Reputable Africans

Prince Akpah
Leading Global Reputation-Management Consulting Company, Reputation Poll, has released its inaugural list of 100 Most Reputable Africans.

The list which features individuals from diverse sectors including: Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business has representation from 33 African Countries with 55 males and 45 females.

The list of 100 Africans has Nigeria leading with 21 individuals with South Africa, Kenya and Ghana following respectively.

9 Ghanaians who made the list: Martin Amidu, Dr. Mensah Otabil, Kofi Annan, Dr Ken Kwaku, Yaw Nsarkoh, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Patrick Awuah, Patience Akyianu and Fred Swaniker.

Very prominent personalities featured in the list include: Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Nigeria’s Prof Yemi Osibanjo, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Mauritius’s Ameenah Gurib.

In governance; the list features 3 African Presidents, 2 Vice Presidents, 2 former Presidents, a former Vice President, a First lady, Members of Parliament and Ministers.

In Business; Strive Masiyiwa, Koos Bekker, Barclays Bank’s Patience Akyianu and Wendy Lucas Bull are represented for their works across Africa.

For their fight against corruption are: Ghana’s special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and South Africa’s Public Prosecutor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In Leadership; Dr. Josephine Ojiambo, H.E Graça Machel DBE, Dr Paul Enenche and Winnie Byanyima are also featured on the list.

They are joined by others of less popularity but great potency in the vigor of their social impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurs who are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

Reputation Poll which is known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also set to be announcing new set of research works on personalities and brands across the globe.

During the announcement of the list, the Board made mention of their continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, Organisations and brands who consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.

More details are available on www.reputationpoll.com

Below is the full list in alphabetical order:

  1. Akinwumi Adesina || President, African Development Bank
  2. Ameenah Gurib (H.E) || President, Mauritius
  3. Amina J Mohammed || Deputy Secretary General, UN
  4. Anas Aremeyaw Anas || Investigative Journalist
  5. Angela Ndambuki || CEO, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry
  6. At Boshoff || Senior Pastor, Christian Revival Church
  7. Beldina Auma || Former Chairperson, World Bank-IMF African Society
  8. Biram Dah Abeid || Advocate
  9. Busisiwe Mkhwebane || Public Prosecutor, South Africa
  10. Buumba Malambo || Founder, Buumbalambo Foundation
  11. Carlos Lopes || Professor, Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice
  12. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Activist
  13. Chris Imafidon (Prof) || Academia
  14. Chris Oyakhilome (Dr.) || Founder, Christ Embassy
  15. Cyril Ramaphosa || President, South Africa
  16. Dambisa Moyo || Global Economist
  17. Daniel Kaluuya || Actor
  18. David Maraga (Justice) || Chief Justice, Kenya
  19. David Oyedepo (Bishop) || Founder, Winners' Chapel
  20. Denis Mukwege || Gynecologist
  21. Desmond Tutu (Archbishop) || Retired Anglican Bishop
  22. Edna Adan Ismail || Anti-FGM Activist
  23. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || Former President, Liberia
  24. Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Bishop, Swaziland
  25. Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi || Emir, Kano State
  26. Enoch Adeboye (Pastor) || GO, Redeemed Christian Church of God
  27. Ezekiel Mutua || CEO, Kenya Film Classification Board
  28. Fadumo Dayib || Politician
  29. Farida Nabourema || Activist, Togo
  30. Fela Durotoye || Motivational Speaker
  31. Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church
  32. Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy
  33. Graça Machel DBE (H.E.) || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
  34. Graca Maria Sanches || Politician
  35. Hania Morsi Fadl (Dr.) || Activist
  36. Inonge Wina (H.E.) || Vice President, Zambia
  37. Jaha Dukureh || Advocate
  38. January Makamba || Minister, Tanzania
  39. John Momoh || Founder, Channels TV
  40. Josephine Ojiambo (Dr.) || Deputy Secretary-General, Commonwealth
  41. Joyce Banda (H.E.) || Former President, Malawi
  42. Judy Dlamini (Dr.) || Founder, Mbekani Group
  43. Julie Gichuru || CEO, African Leadership Dialogues
  44. Julien Ciakudia (Prof) || Anglican Reverend
  45. Justina Mutale (Dr.) || Founder, Justina Mutale Leadership Foundation
  46. Ken Kwaku (Dr.) || Former Director, Africa International Dev, Commonwealth
  47. Khadija Patel || Editor-in-Chief, Mail & Guardian
  48. Killion Munyama || MP, Polish Parliament
  49. King Mohammed VI || King of Morocco
  50. Kofi Annan || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
  51. Koos Bekker || Chairman, Naspers
  52. Laila Mamou || CEO, Wafasalaf
  53. Leymah Gbowee || Peace Activist, Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace
  54. Lupita Nyong'o || Actress
  55. Makhosi Khoza || Former MP, South Africa
  56. Martin Amidu || Special Prosecutor, Ghana
  57. Mathews Phosa || Politician/Lawyer
  58. Matthew Hassan Kukah (Bishop) || Bishop, Roman Catholic Church
  59. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (Dr.) || National Spokesperson, Economic Freedom Fighters
  60. Mensa Otabil || Founder, International Central Gospel Church
  61. Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
  62. Mohamed ElBaradei || Former Vice-President, Egypt
  63. Mohamed Mansour || Chairman, Mansour Group
  64. Mohammed Dewji || President & CEO, MeTL Group
  65. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo || Secretary General, OPEC
  66. Monica Geingos (H.E.) || First Lady, Namibia
  67. Monica Kerretts-Makau (Dr.) || Senior faculty, Strathmore Business School
  68. Mosun Bello-Olusoga || Board Chair, Access Bank PLC Nigeria
  69. Moussa Faki Mahamat || Chairperson, African Union Commission
  70. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr.) || Former Minister, Nigeria
  71. Nkosana Moyo (Dr.) || Politician
  72. Obiageli Ezekwesili || Co-Founder, Transparency International
  73. Olga Johnson || Secretary-General, Energy for Africa Foundation
  74. Patience Akyianu || MD, Barclays Bank Ghana
  75. Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University
  76. Paul Enenche (Dr.) || Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre
  77. Paul Kagame (H.E) || President, Rwanda
  78. PLO Lumumba || Director, Kenya School of Law
  79. Rebecca Enonchong || CEO, AppsTech
  80. Reginald Mengi || Chairman, IPP Limited
  81. Ruth Oniang'o (Prof) || Founder, Rural Outreach Africa
  82. Samuel Kofi Woods || Activist & Former Minister, Liberia
  83. Santie Botha || Chancellor, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University
  84. Sara Menker || Founder, Gro Intelligence
  85. Soyode Alistair || Founder, Ben TV London
  86. Stanley Ntagali (Archbishop) || Archbishop, Uganda
  87. Stephen Saad || Founder, Aspen Pharmacare
  88. Strive Masiyiwa || Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless
  89. Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III || Emir, Sokoto
  90. Susan Fajana Thomas || Former Mayor/Councilor, Hackney, England
  91. Tedros Adhanom (Dr.) || Director General, World Health Organization
  92. Thuli Madonsela || Former Public Prosecutor, South Africa
  93. Tony Elumelu || Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation
  94. Trevor Noah || TV Host, The Daily Show
  95. Unity Dow || Activist
  96. Wendy Lucas Bull || Board Chair, Barclays Africa Group
  97. Wendy Luhabe Founder || Women Private Equity Fund
  98. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, Oxfam International
  99. Yaw Nsarkoh || Executive Vice President, Unilever Ghana/ Nigeria

100. Yemi Osinbajo (Prof) || Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria

