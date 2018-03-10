modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Tv Personality Jemilla Suleman Making Big Waves In The Media Industry...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
17 minutes ago | General News

News In Photos: The Oguaa Conquest

MyJoyOnline
News In Photos: The Oguaa Conquest

Dozens of revelers on Saturday embarked on the Ogua Conquest as part Joy FM's 2018 Ghana Month series.

The exciting trip to the Central Region took patrons to the Cape Coast Castle, the Kakum National Park and to the crocodiles at the Hans Cottage Botel.

At the 'Gate of No Return' at the Cape Coast Castle, some of the patrons are said to have shed tears as they were shown the gate that led directly to the slave ships.

310201883612 3211191175557 5813486625336

Joy FM is taking listeners on a fun-packed adventure this month - March.

Dubbed the ‘Fantastic Four Tour’ listeners will be taken on a roller-coaster trip to four exciting locations in the country.

Next week Saturday, revelers will head to the Volta Region to attempt climbing the Afadjato. The trip costs GH¢180.

310201883612 9790476780384 1253921072309

310201883612 9304413979769 5601493259891

310201883612 6212878431659 7472899888538

310201883613 9440322304041 3179082516994

310201883613 476871206425 2587055631550

310201883613 2341641472083 1532728221577

310201883613 5497133144332 3873735267668

310201883613 7866386811300 7599387379984

body-container-line