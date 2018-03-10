News In Photos: The Oguaa Conquest

Dozens of revelers on Saturday embarked on the Ogua Conquest as part Joy FM's 2018 Ghana Month series.

The exciting trip to the Central Region took patrons to the Cape Coast Castle, the Kakum National Park and to the crocodiles at the Hans Cottage Botel.

At the 'Gate of No Return' at the Cape Coast Castle, some of the patrons are said to have shed tears as they were shown the gate that led directly to the slave ships.

Joy FM is taking listeners on a fun-packed adventure this month - March.

Dubbed the ‘Fantastic Four Tour’ listeners will be taken on a roller-coaster trip to four exciting locations in the country.

Next week Saturday, revelers will head to the Volta Region to attempt climbing the Afadjato. The trip costs GH¢180.