2nd Indian Education Expo Opens

A delegation from top ranked universities in India have arrived in Accra to participate in this year’s edition of the Indian Education Expo 2018 which begins today from 8th to 9th March, 2018 at the Association of African Universities (AAU).

The event which is being organized by Chartered Exhibitions & Media PVT Limited India and Educational Cultural Exchanges Accra brought together institutions such as Rayat-Bahra University, Techno India Group, RVS Group of Institutions, KJ Somaiya College of Engineering and others with good track records.

Renowned lecturers and heads of departments from these universities in Indian exposed Ghanaian students to the various programmes and top ranked courses that are comparatively cheaper but quality in the world.

They also introduced students and visitors to over 200 courses, quality tuition, modern facilities, decent accommodation for students and other social services that are available on their campuses. They further offered scholarship opportunities that are available to those who wish to study in India.

The Director of Chartered Exhibition & Media (P) Limited, Sukanya Seshadri said the purpose of the event is to link Ghanaian students to the right universities and courses in India.

She added that India has a personal approach to teaching embodied in the Gurukul system where a teacher interacts on a one-to-one basis with students helping them out in their difficulties.

India’s higher education system is the third largest in the world after China and the United States of America.

The country, as of 2009, has 20 central universities, 215 state universities, 100 deemed universities, 5 institutions established and functioning under the State Act, and 33 institutes which are of national importance. India has the largest education hubs with 16000 colleges including 1800 exclusive women’s colleges, functioning under these universities and institutions.

India has a large number of international students coming from all parts of the world to pursue their desired careers in Indian institutions. Colleges also make efforts to help foreign students feel at home and help them to integrate with the rest of the student community.