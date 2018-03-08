Father Hits Son's Head With Metallic Ladle

An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday sentenced Nii Kwei, 48-year-old Mason to a fine of GH¢1,200.00 for hitting his son's head with a metallic ladle several times, which resulted in deep wounds and fracture of the scalp. Nii Kwei in default would go to jail for six months.

Nii Kwei, charged with causing harm pleaded guilty and prayed the court for forgiveness since he embarked on the act as a result of anger.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin Doku convicted Nii Kwei on his own plea and further cautioned him to desist from such acts.

According to Nii Kwei, the victim's mother rained insults on him anytime the victim visited her and anytime he returns from such visits he refuses to take instructions from him as a father.

The Trial Judge told the convict to look back at the things he did when he was a minor, the number of times he (convict) stole fish from his mother's soup among others.

The facts as narrated by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire were that the complainant Mr Nicolas Lamptey is a carpenter and a cousin to the 11-year-old victim.

According to Chief Inspector Atimbire, the convict shares the same room with three children including the victim in a compound house at Ofankor in Accra.

On February 4, this year, at about 20:30 hours, Nii Kwei sent the victim to purchase sachet water and instructed him further to set the dining table for dinner.

Prosecution said the victim bought the sachet water but forgot to set the table for dinner and went to play with his younger brother.

The prosecutor said the convict got infuriated at his son's conduct and picked a metallic ladle and hit him on the head several times resulting in injuries on the scalp with blood oozing as a result.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim sought refuge with the complainant who in turn reported the incident to the Police at Ofankor where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek treatment.

On February 5, this year, Nii Kwei was picked up by the Police at Ofankor and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Tesano for further investigations.

During interrogation, prosecution said Nii Kwei admitted the offence in his caution statement.