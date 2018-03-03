Inspector Ashilevi Laid To Rest

The mortal remains of the late Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, the Police Officer, who was killed at the Kwabenya Police Station were laid to rest on Saturday after burial service at the Achimota Cemetery.

The late Inspector Ashilevi, 51, died on January 21 when seven inmates of the Kwabenya Police Station escaped from custody through a jail break, and was shot in the process.

Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior, Mr David Asante Appeatu, the Inspector General of Police, leadership of the Ghana Police Service, and a section of the public converged at the Atomic Hospital Park near the Kwabenya District Police Command in Accra to pay their last respect to the fallen hero.

By 0700 hrs, family members, politicians, traditional rulers, the security, friends, loved ones, sympathizers, and the clergy, clad in red and black had gathered to file past the body laid in an open casket mounted on the park.

The church service, officiated by Apostle Peter Oko Mankralo, the President of the Apostolic Church, was interspersed with brass band music and hymns from the police band.

He described the late Ashilevi as a national asset and an inspirational and respected leader.

He said his years in the Apostolic Church was marked by outstanding commitment and remarkable judgement.

To this end, Apostle Oko Mankralo urged the citizenry to be blameless, spotless and at peace with God.

"And I challenge the citizenry to stand up and not allow political interferences destroy the country as we are all one; one people, one nation," he said.

Apostle Oko Mankralo urged the bereaved family and the church to bear their grief with dignity.

Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia announced that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered that the late Inspector Ashilevi be promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

He also announced that a cheque of GH¢185,374, being a compensated amount as part of package put in place by government towards the support of wife and children, would be delivered to the wife on Monday.

This, Dr Bawumia said, was a package put in place by government to assist all police officers who in one way or the other lose their lives in their line of duty.

"And ASP Ashilevi is the first to benefit from this initiative which seeks to improve and sustain the general welfare of all police personnel," he said.

He also donated GH¢10,000.00 to the widow and children and presented GH¢5,000.00 to the bereaved family.

Dr Bawumia described ASP Ashilevi as a selfless patriot who died protecting the people of Ghana.

In a tribute by the Ghana Police Service, the late Ashilevi was described as a devoted, humble officer who would be remembered by the fraternity for his sterling qualities, honesty and hard work.

The wife of the late Ashilevi described her late husband as a kind, considerate husband and father who saw his family's well-being as paramount.

"You were a great friend, a devoted father who is irreplaceable and only God can fill the void you have created in my heart," she said.

ASP Ashilevi was enlisted into the Ghana Police Service on 1 December, 1990 and passed out in August 1991 at the Police Training School in Accra.

He left behind a wife and five children.