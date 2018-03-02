WordDigest: O God Bless Me

“Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, And whose hope is the Lord."

[Jeremiah 17:7]

NKJV

Previously on 'Three prayer points' we discussed;

1. O God choose me

2. O God use me.

Today we will end this series with O God bless me.

From the scripture, God spoke to Jeremiah concerning Judah's sin and punishment.

In the verse 7 of the text, trusting God in everything could open a door of blessing.

But what do you have in order to be blessed?

Could it be your trust, honesty, commitment, sacrifice for God's work or giving?

Until you touch the heart of God, receiving His blessings could be far-fetched.

In our homes, churches, or workplaces before we receive an applause or reward from our superiors, we might have done something excellent.

So it is in God's kingdom.

Let us examine ourselves before asking for God's blessings.

Have a nice weekend.

Prayer

King of Kings, forgive our sins and bless us beyond measure in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

