NPP Constituency Primaries Rescheduled

The constituency primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), originally scheduled to be held between 21st to 24th February 2018, has now been slated for Saturday 24th February to Tuesday, February 27.

“This decision has been necessitated by a number of compelling reasons including some important commitments of the party, government as well as the party's Members of Parliament in the august house, all of which coincide with the original dates for the Constituency Annual Delegates Conference, otherwise known as the constituency primaries,” according to a statement issued by Acting NPP General Secretary, John Boadu.

The party has asked the various Constituency Elections Committee (CEC), candidates, delegates and indeed every stakeholder of the party to act accordingly.

At a press conference in Accra last week, John Boadu said applicants who wished to contest in the constituency executive elections should pay to the chairperson of the Constituency Elections Committee a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢ 200 for the chairperson position and GH¢ 100 for other positions.

Mr Boadu said at the press conference that according to the guidelines, only prospective aspirants were entitled to purchase application forms from the CEC.

He explained that no prospective aspirant would be prevented from procuring an application form.

He said if for any reason an applicant was unable to procure an application form from the CEC, he/she would have to petition the regional chairman or general secretary for an endorsed application form at the Regional or National Secretariat respectively.

He indicated that vetting results would be released not later than three days to the date of the election.

The Acting General Secretary said an aspirant for any of the constituency executive positions should be nominated by one registered member and seconded by five registered members of the party who were known, active and resided in that constituency, all of whom shall be members in good standing.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com additional reporting by Graphic.com.gh