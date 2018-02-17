Church Of Light Mission Visits Kumasi Children's Home

The Church of light mission Ghana has donated items worth Ghc 3,800 to the Kumasi Children's Home.

The donation forms part of the Church's annual activities to show compassion to the Orphans at the weekend.

The items included, 6 bags of rice, 2 gallons of cooking oil, 3 packs of T-roll, 3 boxes of key soap, 3 cartons of milk, 2 boxes of Kalipo, 2 boxes of Indomie, 1 box of Richoco.

Presenting the items, Head Pastor Salormey Adyiah said, it was always in good faith to remember orphans in our various communities and contribute meaningfully to their upkeep and well-being.

She said the Church wants to show the love of Jesus Christ by spending time with the wonderful kids.

Pastor Emmanuel Agyemang Prempeh, an associate pastor also urged the orphans to pursue their education and remember God loves them.

Ms. Mabel Boamah Amponsah, supervisor of the home expressed gratitude to the church for the initiative and appealed to other bodies to come to their aid.