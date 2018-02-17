The Substandardness Of This Government, Affirmed By The Recently Delivered "State Of Nation Promises"

As indicated in paragraph three of my recent rendition, "my reaction on Ghanaians' behaviour towards Ebony's demise", I succinctly promised my cherished readers and Ghanaians that I would bounce back momentarily with my take on the state of the recently delivered nation address.

Admittedly, I owe you an apology for my delay in releasing this article. Sincerely speaking, I do not take delight in giving excuses for my inability to fulfil a promise timely. The act of giving numerous excuses has been the very foundation for so many failures in this country.

There is no gainsay, that an appreciable number of people have elaboratively written on the subject matter, SONA. That not withstanding, my version of it has taken a slightly different dimension though some of the issues may cut across.

Having closely perused through and scrutinized the maiden and second state of the nation addresses delivered by president Nana Addo, I deemed it subjective and unfair as a writer, to remain mute on some remarkable successes chalked under his one year in office. It is indeed necessary to acknowledge and commend the president for fulfilling his much tauted campaign promise of establishing an independent special prosecutor to curbing corruption that is deeply rooted in this country. It is indeed a worrying issue that needs to be condemned and dealt with in no uncertain terms. Corruption has been the lubricant that keeps the engines of all public offices running in this country. How it came about, nobody knows. How to do away with it has been a difficult task to leaders of the country. As a matter of fact, it's praiseworthy and commendable the president has taken the first bold step to tackling corruption.

Mr. President, your eloquent description of the special prosecutor in paragraph sixty-four (64) of your state of the nation address was very concise and can not be contested. Here is it, "Mr Speaker, I am sure no one needs reminding in this House that I have signed into law, the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, an essential step in our overall strategy to combat corruption. I look forward to the House dealing speedily with the process of confirmation of the nominee, a person of proven professional ability, with an established record of integrity and independence of character. Here again, we are in unchartered waters, but I am convinced that there is enough goodwill in the country to propel the first occupant of this position into setting a good and firm foundation for the position of the Special Prosecutor".

After the vetting of the nominee, multitude of Ghanaians concurred with you that indeed Mr. Martin Amidu, is a doyen and the right person to occupy that slot. He has actually proven beyond every reasonable doubt that he is more than capable to do the job of the special prosecutor. I applaud you Mr. President for making such a bold and brilliant appointment. But let me be quick to remind you Mr. President that as the name of the office depicts, "independent special prosecutor", the independence and the efficacy of this office will see the light of the day if you the president and the "toothless Mugabes" in your government remain independent in your respective offices. Mr. President, let me tell you if don't know, your brilliant appointment of the independent special prosecutor has put an immeasurable level of hope and smiles on a great number of genuine Ghanaians faces. It is our hope that Mr. Martin Amidu is allowed to do his job independently as the name of the office connotes. In fact, we fervently hope and pray that this step you have taken is not one of your usual political gimmicks but a reality that will sanitize our systems. We will be greatly disappointed if you yourself or any person is allowed to interfere in the work of this man. Mr. Amidu made it abundantly clear to Ghanaians how uncompromisingly neutral coupled with unbiasedness he is going to do his work.

Moving forward, the other achievement worth commending though not holistically achieved is the bravery fight against the notorious galamsey operation that is inimical to the very existence of every living thing. Indeed, this has been another headache to well meaning Ghanaians. Discerning Ghanaians have seen the stride moves you have made to protecting our environment. That again, is appreciable.

Notwithstanding the above accolades accorded you Mr. President, it is however, within every reason to advance the argument that the "state of the nation promises", according to the doyen minority leader, belies the true reflection of the nation hence the choice of the above title for your government. As I have been saying, the under rotten-belly of the elephant is being exposed daily. But before I make further advancement, let me advise you Mr. President, be humble enough to give to Caesar what is Caesar's. In your maiden state of the nation address, paragraph fourteen (14), you said, "I have heard it said that I am behaving like a man in a hurry. Mr. Speaker, I am, indeed, in a hurry, I am in a great hurry. The times, in which we live, demand that we, all, be in a hurry to deal with the problems we face". Mr. President your impatient to deal with problems should not lead you to stealing previous government's achievements and brand them as yours.

In paragraph fifty-seven (57) of the recent state of the nation address, you said, "Mr Speaker, there is relief in some areas, and I refer specifically to the spectacular improvement in our power supply problems. I am sure that the House shares my relief that DUMSOR is no longer part of our everyday lexicon. Long may it stay so, as we applaud the efforts of the tireless Minister, Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko". Mr. President, is that what you mean by being hurry? To harvest where you have not sown?

This is laughable and disgracing indeed. Let me remind you of what your vice president said about this issue if you have so soon forgotten. On Daily Graphic, 2nd March, 2016, it was clearly captioned, "Mahama deserves no credit for fixing dumsor". "The running mate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Bawumia, speaking on Joy FM said that president Mahama and the NDC administration deserve no credit for solving the energy crisis. The former deputy Bank of Ghana speaking on Joy FM said he see no reason why president Mahama will want the whole world to please him for solving a problem he created". This alone is enough a justification that dumsor was sincerely solved by JM led administration. What a shame NPP!

It can easily be recalled and traced in the first state of the nation address, that president Nana Addo made a passionate and an emphatic statement about the plight of the youth in the country. Notably, the problem of the youth was job. And this was what the president said about it in paragraph forty-five/forty-six (45-46), "Mr. Speaker, if I were to ask each one of you in this Chamber, today, to tell me what the number one problem was in your constituency, I suspect there would be a uniform answer: JOBS".

"The most critical challenge, inherited by this NPP government, is the very high, unprecedented level of unemployment, particularly among the youth. It is a debilitating and confidence-sapping problem that affects every home. We can argue on what the official rate of unemployment is, but we can all see the desperation of our young people. They want to work, but there are no jobs and some of them are being driven to unacceptable behaviour. We have a veritable time bomb on our hands".

Mr. President, I recall vividly that you vehemently campaigned on the ticket of youth unemployment to win the elections. As you presented your second "state of the nation promises", you were unable to state a single job you have created having assumed office for a full year. What you could do was to reiterate your commitment to creating jobs for the unemployed youth. How long should we wait? This was what you said in your recent "state of the nation promises" after you made similar promise in your maiden state of the nation address in paragraph twenty-five (25), "Mr. Speaker, the subject of job creation has to be at the top of my agenda. The number of young people, who cannot find work, is staggering, and a threat to our national security. I am determined to work to guarantee and secure the future of the young men and women of our country". This resulted in the name "state of the nation promises" given by the levelheaded minority leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. Mr. President, I guess you can now see your trade mark rhetorics of political liar?

Kindly be informed that some of us will not sit aloof for you to persistently carry on with your convenient game theory of political lies and deception. As typical of your party, we heard your Agric minister says that your government has created seven hundred and forty-five jobs which in your state of the nation address delivered on 8th February, 2018, did not capture yet you praised virtually all of them for some work you considered they did which Ghanaians can not see. Probably the work they did can only be seen with special eyes, I guess so. Hahaha this behaviour is notably a bad example hence the need for the said minister to be quarantined. In fact, such lies represent everything objectionable in our current political dispensation.

Furthermore, in the 2016 manifesto of the NPP, chapter (14), page (147), it stated clearly that, "Ghanaians are becoming increasingly concerned about their security, due to the increasing levels of crime and lawlessness under the Mahama-led NDC government. Today, Ghanaians do not feel safe. The Mahama-led NDC government has failed the people of Ghana in terms of the security of the country and of its citizens. Our existing laws are largely not enforced, and when they are, they are done selectively, often with much interference from the Executive.

The NPP Government will secure peace and security for all Ghanaians. Under the NPP Government, Ghanaians will feel safe on the streets and in their homes. Ghanaians will go about their daily business in the secure knowledge that their persons, properties and lives are safe under an NPP Government.

NPP believes that the strict enforcement of our existing laws by our

security agencies, without selectivity, will go a long way to sanitize our nation, assuage the fears of the citizenry and dramatically transform our society.

In this regard, the next NPP government will ensure that all our security personnel are properly- strained, properly-resourced, and provided with incentives to enable them discharge professionally their duties and obligations fairly and effectively without any interference from the executive branch of government in order to make the country a safe place for all our citizens. The NPP will ensure that our security personnel are also adequately prepared to deal with the emerging threats of terrorism and cybercrime, which will be another major priority of our government".

Mr. President, this was your manifesto promise to the good people of this country. Can you walk with pride that you have been able to do a quarter of what you promised? All you do now is consistent promises. When will you actually deliver these promises to Ghanaians? It is notably clear that your being hurry as stated in your maiden state of the nation address was used ironically.

Quite apart from the manifesto promise on the country's security, it was also reiterated in the maiden state of the nation address yet nothing has been achieved till date. In paragraph 86 of the maiden state of the nation address, the president said, "Mr. Speaker, the police are the first line of security and protection for citizens. We must have an efficient police service that has the confidence and support of the people. I am determined to give whatever support is required from government to ensure that we have the service that the people of Ghana deserve. We must get a more professional police service, where recruitment and training practices are of acceptable international standards. We shall continue recruitment into the police service, with the aim of meeting the U.N ratio of 1 police officer to 500 civilians, and also ensuring gender equity".

As we speak, it is now one year down the lane yet all that you have told us in your second state of the nation promises paragraph (58) is this, "Mr Speaker, the law enforcement agencies will crack down very hard on all those who would disturb the peace of our nation. We will give the Police the resources they need to do their job. An initial amount of GH¢800 million is being made available to procure and supply, within the next six months, critical, modern policing equipment and gadgets to enhance the capacity of the police to enforce law and order, including one thousand (1,000) vehicles, motorbikes, and ammunition". Mr. It is only in your regime that our security recorded high death rate as result of attacks from armed robbery and Fulani herdsmen. Let me hasten to add that it only in your tenure that vigilante groups like invincible forces, delta forces, inter alia assumed the work of our professionally trained police. It wasn't surprising when foreigners such as Fulani herdsmen have the gust to shoot and kill our police officers. All this happened under your watch yet you continue promising us of better security.

There is a saying in my local language that when fresh leaves are burning, what will happen to the dry leaves? So if our police officers are being killed indiscriminately, what will happen to the ordinary citizens? We cannot continue to keep such hopeless hope in you. Suffice it to say a failed government. I'm astonished Nana and Bawumia with the power now, are still unflinchingly shifting their inability to fulfil their mouthwatering promises, on the previous government.

This reminds me of one of my articles titled, "The unprecedented manifestation of a failed government" published on Ghanaweb and Modern Ghana on 13th July, 2017". When NPP was six months old in office, I for saw the direction they were taking Ghanaians. I saw failure in their government and now it is apparent that all indicators are pointing to that direction. There is no need reminding Ghanaians of all the incidence that raped the security of this country till date despite the "competency" of the ruling government. But let me remind the president and his vice that indeed, Ghanaians are suffering, farmers are suffering, students are suffering, teachers are suffering, nurses are suffering, the youth are suffering, police officers are suffering, soldiers are suffering, market women are suffering, drivers are suffering, passengers are suffering and even mobile money venders are suffering, Free SHS is suffering, parliamentarians are suffering, ministers are suffering. Ghanaians have now seen the real suffering and will make their decision comes 2020.

Having carefully went through the recent state of the address, one thing was conspicuous and that was the president determination to cajole the good people of this country with his flamboyant description of his elephant-sized less-performing ministers. Unfortunately for him, Ghanaians are such levelheaded persons who are not gullible to kowtow to whatever he says. We wouldn't allow anyone to play that tactical zero-sum politics with us. Enough of the trade mark rhetorics of your well rehearsed alphabetical constructions.

In conclusion, I simply call on president Nana Addo and Bawumia to be proactive in dealing with the challenges that bedevilled this country and desist from being liars. I also advise that this government should wake up from the pepertual intelligent herbination they are in now; safe the country from descending into the gutters and stop stealing previous government's achievements for cheap political points.

Paramount amount this, is the call for the president to stop the unnecessary eulogy conffered on his ministers and quickly carry out ministerial reshuffle to swiftly safe the ailing mother Ghana from the hands of some substandard ministers who are teetering with their portfolios. Thank you for considering my suggestions Mr. president.