Special Prosecutor: Amidu Qualified But Not Suitable

The Tamale North legislator has said although Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu is a man of good intentions and very competent, he is not suitable for the office.

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini disclosed that he was the only member of Parliament’s Appointments Committee to have voted against the Special Prosecutor nominee after an impressive vetting on Tuesday.

Speaking to Lexis Bill on the Personality Profile on Joy FM Thursday, he said the former Attorney General took certain wrong decisions and actions before being appointed and that may affect his work as Special Prosecutor.

“You can call them errors of judgement which I think were driven by some anger or bitterness,” he said.

According to the former radio presenter, some of the answers given by the country’s Special Prosecutor nominee were inconsistent with the activism he claims to do.

On Tuesday Mr Amidu told the Appointments Committee he wrote some of his critical articles based on perception and not facts.

Mr Amidu has authored a lot of articles making damning allegations about certain individuals and groups mostly within the then governing NDC.

In some of his writings, he accused the Mahama-led government of appointing Electoral Commission Chair, Charlotte Osei to rig the 2016 election.

He also accused members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of corruption and described the Mahama regime as a looter government.

When he was asked to provide evidence Mr Amidu said his write-ups were based on perception and intelligence.

This, Mr Suhuyini said was fallacious of Mr Amidu stressing his example of Iraq being attacked based on intelligence and perception has been proven wrong.

He believes the Iraq invasion is a very good example of how not to act on perception and intelligence that are untested.

According to him, using such a perception to justify why he attacked Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for an article he did not write and Anas Aremeyaw Anas for undertaking judicial corruption investigation was unacceptable.

“And he didn’t even show remorse for being wrong but he says that he is justified as an activist at the time and won’t carry it into the office, I don’t feel assured enough,” he said.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim |[email protected]