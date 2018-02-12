Delayed Response: Misconception And Ignorance Of Interacting Parties (From A Sociological Perspective)

The Author

In social life (interaction), an individual acts and others react to it. This buttresses the assertion that, 'for any action, there is a reaction'.

To test for hydrogen gas, a glowing splint is put into a container containing the gas and the reaction that comes is a pop sound, which is immediate. Human beings do not spew reactions like that, they are reasonable and calculating beings (George Herbert Mead). Human Beings do not give immediate reaction, to all actions. A lot of people have the misconception that the audience (recipients of a social action) are unaware of the actor’s fabrications, slander, faux pas, deception any many others, whilst other actors consider the audience as ‘unreasonable’, ‘foolish’ or ‘primitive’: because they do not react instantly to an action. Others also consider people who do not show instant appreciation for a good done as ungrateful. With human beings sometimes, the only immediate reaction is the internal ‘hmm’, which is neither heard nor seen.

There is the existence of what I call 'Delayed Response/ Reaction '. It refers to the coagulation of reactions which are well orchestrated and emitted at the appointed time. It will surely happen no matter the days or years it delays. Delayed Response may be deleterious or, of surprising gratification, as it forcibly spews or erupts as a result of the pressure that has been heaped or accumulated in the inside of the individual. Delayed Response does not only happen in human interactions, it happens in interactions beyond the human existence as well. It happens in the human- supernatural interactions. In most cases, a lot of people feel so disappointed for the delay of a promised favour or judgment. It is always good to wait for the appointed time (when the promised has been specially prepared), rather than feeling disappointed. 'Wait on the Lord.............wait, I say on the Lord'. Many others also misconceive an impending danger (punishment) and its intensity or completely forget about the punishment and thus enable to preempt it or probably withstand it when it comes.. The point to be made here is that, supernatural beings also follow the principle of delayed Response: sometimes, rewards and punishments come surprisingly. Delayed Response again, happens in realms completely beyond human existence: in supernatural interactions.

Have you heard of God's punishment for Satan's 'misbehaviour'? Several questions have been asked about why God did not instantly destroy the devil. This certainly confirms the concept of Delayed Response, as this concept has been in existence before the creation of the world. Satan acted wrongly but God's actually reaction has been kept for many years now. It must be well noted that, the reason(s) for a Delayed Response is only known to the one who holds it and no explanations are always given on such reasons. For this we have been enjoined not 'to be ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day'. It is further noted that 'the lord is not slack concerning his promises, as some men count slackness'.

It has now been well established that, Delayed Response happens at all levels of interaction. Let us plan our actions, consider their effects on, and their meaning to, our social audience; before we express them. I do not opine that delayed reactions have only negative contents, they may sometimes be the payback of good with good. But the emphasis is on the fact that, the reaction to an action may delay whilst occurring surprisingly in the later days.

SHADRACH KORSAH

KNUST

Reviewed and Edited by

Michelle Naana Kyei-Donkor

Npoange Issahaku Tawanbu