Canada Ghana Chamber Of Commerce To Organize Workshop On The Role Of The Private Sector In The Implementation Of SDGs

“Integrating the SDGs into business strategy can create business value, competitive advantage and align shareholder value with social progress and environmental stewardship” says Prof. Wayne Dunn, President, CSR Training Institute.

World leaders in September 2015 committed to achieving 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals, inter alia, are meant to end poverty and hunger, protect the environment, provide reliable energy and ensure peace and prosperity for all by 2030.

Ghana is at the forefront of this global agenda with President, Nana Akufo-Addo serving as Co-Chair of the U.N. Secretary General’s Advisory Council on the SDGs and leading a progressive national strategy to advance the SDG agenda in Ghana in a manner that integrates sustainability and investment competitiveness. The SDGs are at the strategic heart of Ghana’s transformation agenda

Globally, various actors and stakeholders, both private and public have been encouraged to partner each other and to mobilize resources to ensure that these ambitious goals are achieved.

Against this background, the CanadaGhana Chamber of Commerce is organizing a workshop in Accra on February 15, 2018 to train private sector actors on the implementation of SDGs. According to the Executive Secretary of the CanadaGhana Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Andria Abrahams, “the event is aimed at encouraging private sector engagement on the SDGs.” She indicated that, participants at the end of the event will understand how to integrate the sustainable development goals into their business strategy in order to create value for their businesses.

In attendance will be the Senior Trade Commissioner of the Canada High Commission, Mr. Anderson Blanc and Dr. Eugene Owusu will address participants. Also in attendance, will be important industry players who will share their knowledge and experiences with participants with regards to SDGs. Prof. Wayne Dunn of the CSR Training Institute will be leading the program.

The CanadaGhana Chamber of Commerce has been supporting the private sector and Nana Akufo-Addo’s SDG agenda. The mission of the organization is to promote, protect, encourage and develop the business interests of its members and, of particular importance, facilitate growth in bilateral trade and investment between Ghana and Canada. To participate in the impending workshop or find out anything about the CanadaGhana Chamber of Commerce, contact the Executive Secretary on telephone: +233 264 808173 or email: [email protected] .